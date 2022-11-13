Listen to the audio version of the article

In Italy, only one in three consumers is willing to pay a higher price to buy a smartphone that is more sustainable in environmental terms, while the majority continue to prefer a new phone, although the price remains the first parameter to guide the purchase. Why this mistrust of used and refurbished products? Is the desire to guarantee a longer product life enough to justify it? Certainly the problem is not the lack of solutions for buying and selling second-hand mobile phones. The latest is called uus.io, an app of the Finnish Nordic Mobile Trust on the launching pad in our country and downloadable for free from the App Store and Google Play. Its pluses, in addition to the obvious vocation for eco-sustainability, are the ease of use of the platform and the artificial intelligence engine that instantly recognizes the model and characteristics of the smartphone and calculates the best price for the seller and for the buyer. Among the pioneers of the used mobile phone market, in addition to Refurbed, there is another Scandinavian company, Swappie, born in 2016 and also active in Italy for the online sale of refurbished iPhones.

This lot also includes an Italian startup, the Milanese Senso, which operates in about 20 countries, including Italy, of course, in the universe of refurbished Apple devices with a manufacturing process that uses robotics and algorithms to reduce waste and CO2 emissions. . But how much does a second-hand smartphone (or an iPhone) cost? On the aforementioned platforms you can find an iPhone SE from 2020 at 207 or an 8 series at 149 euros, a Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 at 179 or a Google Pixel 3A at 150 euros, an Oppo A53s at 139 and a Huawei P Smart from 2017 to 115. Going below 100, even in used vehicles, is almost impossible