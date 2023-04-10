Home Technology Secret codes at Kaufland: That’s what they really mean
The price tags at Kaufland contain information that goes beyond the price. An insider has now revealed what the internal codes actually stand for. The secrets can help customers make the right purchasing decisions.

Kaufland: That’s what the secret codes say

Anyone who has shopped at Kaufland has certainly seen them before: the price tags in the branches contain not only the price of the item but also additional information such as the price per kilogram or the note “From advertising”. However, there is one detail that most customers miss: The line on the barcode on the price tags has a meaningwhich can be useful for customers.

According to a Kaufland insider, a line under the barcode means that the item will remain in the range. A Dash through the barcode means on the other hand, that it is a promotional product that will not be sold afterwards – or a discontinued item that will be removed from the range.

Customers who know this little secret can therefore decide better whether they should buy a product or not. In fact, if the barcode is crossed out, it could be the last chance to get the product before it’s finally discontinued.

Kaufland itself has not officially confirmed the barcode information. They are based on statements made by someone who says he works at Kaufland (Source: Frankfurter Rundschau).

With these tips and tricks you pay less in the supermarket:

Amazon also uses secret codes

Not only Kaufland relies on hidden information, codes are also used at Amazon. But this is less about the range itself and more about packages. Codes like A1, E36 or M4 show the size of the package, as Amazon has now confirmed itself.

