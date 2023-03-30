Home Technology Secret Kremlin hacking program leaked
Technology

Secret Kremlin hacking program leaked

by admin
Secret Kremlin hacking program leaked

Together with a Moscow IT company, hackers are supposed to enable attacks on critical infrastructure on behalf of Russia. This emerges from secret data that has now been published.

According to a media report, Russian secret services are planning worldwide hacking operations together with a Moscow IT company, which should also enable attacks on critical infrastructure facilities. According to research by a team of journalists from “Spiegel”, “ZDF”, the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” and other international media, this is the result of a data leak from the Russian security apparatus.

The leaked documents describe, for example, an offensive cyber program that is also intended to enable attacks on critical infrastructure facilities, reports the “Spiegel”. According to the documents, one of the goals of the program is to use special software to derail trains or paralyze airport computers. However, it is not clear whether the program is currently being used against Ukraine, for example.

Thousands of pages from the IT company NTC Vulkan

The data leak is therefore thousands of pages of internal documents from the Moscow IT company NTC Vulkan, such as project plans, software descriptions, instructions, internal emails and bank transfer documents from the company. According to the report, the documents show how Russian secret services plan and carry out worldwide hacking operations with the help of private companies.

An anonymous source first leaked the majority of the so-called “Vulkan Files” to the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” shortly after the start of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and later made the data available to other media, reports the “Spiegel”. The source cited Russia’s war of aggression and Vulkan’s close ties to secret services as the motive. Several Western intelligence services have confirmed to the research team that the documents are authentic.

See also  Google promotes a larger Android market ecology at MWC 2023 and calls for the addition of RCS text messaging experience| Big community platform| Digital

(what)

You may also like

DJI redesigned the new version of flying glasses...

Two multi-gigabit switches for business and home networks

anti face recognition suits for privacy

Is it possible for Windows 12 to evolve...

Midjourney ends free trial due to recent AI...

Anya Taylor-Joy: My Princess Is a Modern, Strong...

WhatsApp Business: costs and setup

Current rocket launches 2023: All details and background...

Green space plan can improve people’s mental health

There are many highlights, but there are many...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy