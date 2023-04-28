Home » Secret Netflix codes – the hidden movie categories
Secret Netflix codes – the hidden movie categories

The overview of most streaming services still leaves a lot to be desired – including Netflix. However, the service also offers its users some special film and series categories. Here we explain what secret Netflix codes there are and how you can use them to give you an overview.

In the following video we show you exactly how it works with the Netflix codes. More examples and detailed instructions can be found in the text below.

Hidden movie and series categories

We have compiled some of the most interesting secret categories and their ID in the following table:

GENRE/ID Movie category
Action
77232 Asian action films
2125 Military Action
10118 Comic and superhero films
7700 Western
Anime
2729 Science-Fiction
10695 Horror-Anime
11146 Fantasy-Anime
children & family
6796 Movies (0 to 2 years)
6218 Movies (2 to 4 years)
5455 Movies (5 to 7 years)
561 Movies (8 to 10 years)
6962 Movies (11 to 12 years)
67673 Disney
comedies
869 Dark comedy
26 Mockumentarys
2700 political comedy
11881 Animated films for adults
horror movies
8195 B horror movies
6895 monsters and creatures
8646 Slasher and Serial Killer Movies
42023 Supernatural Horror Movies
SciFi & Fantasy
3327 Alien-Science-Fiction
3916 Science-Fiction-Dramen
47147 Sci-Fi and Fantasy Classics
Thriller
10504 Political Thrillers
31851 gangster movies
972 Sensual thrillers
romances
36103 Weird love movies
31273 Romantic classics
9916 Romantic independent films
35800 Sensual romantic movies
There is also a category behind the Netflix ID 666.
There is also a category behind the Netflix ID 666 (Image source: GIGA)

What are the Netflix Secret Codes?

Although you can display the films and series in certain supercategories on Netflix, the overview is still not exactly ideal. For example, there are the genres of horror, comedy, crime, sci-fi and fantasy. However, the content of Netflix cannot be filtered in a really fine-grained way.

netflix category default
Image source: GIGA

However, Netflix has many more subcategories than meets the eye. You can use the categories with the secrets netflix codes reach via the URL. The category URLs look like this:

http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/ID

ID stands for one of the codes behind which the respective hidden category view is hidden. The known codes range from 2 “Scary Cult Movies from the 1980s” to 81,671,725 ​​”Netflix 29th Annual SAG Awards Collection”. However, there is not a category behind every number combination and films and series are not currently available on Netflix in every category. There are currently just over 36,000 secret categories (source: Netflix).

It is rather unlikely that you will come across a multi-digit ID by chance, behind which there is really a film or series category. The internet wouldn’t be the internet, of course, if someone hadn’t already taken the trouble to write down a whole bunch of the Netflix codes. You can find over 4,000 of the hidden categories on What’s on Netflix.

How do you watch movies & series?

