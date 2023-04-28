Secret Netflix codes – the hidden movie categories

The overview of most streaming services still leaves a lot to be desired – including Netflix. However, the service also offers its users some special film and series categories. Here we explain what secret Netflix codes there are and how you can use them to give you an overview.
In the following video we show you exactly how it works with the Netflix codes. More examples and detailed instructions can be found in the text below.
Hidden movie and series categories
We have compiled some of the most interesting secret categories and their ID in the following table:
|GENRE/ID
|Movie category
|Action
|77232
|Asian action films
|2125
|Military Action
|10118
|Comic and superhero films
|7700
|Western
|Anime
|2729
|Science-Fiction
|10695
|Horror-Anime
|11146
|Fantasy-Anime
|children & family
|6796
|Movies (0 to 2 years)
|6218
|Movies (2 to 4 years)
|5455
|Movies (5 to 7 years)
|561
|Movies (8 to 10 years)
|6962
|Movies (11 to 12 years)
|67673
|Disney
|comedies
|869
|Dark comedy
|26
|Mockumentarys
|2700
|political comedy
|11881
|Animated films for adults
|horror movies
|8195
|B horror movies
|6895
|monsters and creatures
|8646
|Slasher and Serial Killer Movies
|42023
|Supernatural Horror Movies
|SciFi & Fantasy
|3327
|Alien-Science-Fiction
|3916
|Science-Fiction-Dramen
|47147
|Sci-Fi and Fantasy Classics
|Thriller
|10504
|Political Thrillers
|31851
|gangster movies
|972
|Sensual thrillers
|romances
|36103
|Weird love movies
|31273
|Romantic classics
|9916
|Romantic independent films
|35800
|Sensual romantic movies
What are the Netflix Secret Codes?
Although you can display the films and series in certain supercategories on Netflix, the overview is still not exactly ideal. For example, there are the genres of horror, comedy, crime, sci-fi and fantasy. However, the content of Netflix cannot be filtered in a really fine-grained way.
However, Netflix has many more subcategories than meets the eye. You can use the categories with the secrets netflix codes reach via the URL. The category URLs look like this:
http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/ID
ID stands for one of the codes behind which the respective hidden category view is hidden. The known codes range from 2 “Scary Cult Movies from the 1980s” to 81,671,725 ”Netflix 29th Annual SAG Awards Collection”. However, there is not a category behind every number combination and films and series are not currently available on Netflix in every category. There are currently just over 36,000 secret categories (source: Netflix).
It is rather unlikely that you will come across a multi-digit ID by chance, behind which there is really a film or series category. The internet wouldn’t be the internet, of course, if someone hadn’t already taken the trouble to write down a whole bunch of the Netflix codes. You can find over 4,000 of the hidden categories on What’s on Netflix.
