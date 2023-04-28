Secret Netflix codes – the hidden movie categories

The overview of most streaming services still leaves a lot to be desired – including Netflix. However, the service also offers its users some special film and series categories. Here we explain what secret Netflix codes there are and how you can use them to give you an overview.

In the following video we show you exactly how it works with the Netflix codes. More examples and detailed instructions can be found in the text below.

Hidden movie and series categories

We have compiled some of the most interesting secret categories and their ID in the following table:

GENRE/ID Movie category Action 77232 Asian action films 2125 Military Action 10118 Comic and superhero films 7700 Western Anime 2729 Science-Fiction 10695 Horror-Anime 11146 Fantasy-Anime children & family 6796 Movies (0 to 2 years) 6218 Movies (2 to 4 years) 5455 Movies (5 to 7 years) 561 Movies (8 to 10 years) 6962 Movies (11 to 12 years) 67673 Disney comedies 869 Dark comedy 26 Mockumentarys 2700 political comedy 11881 Animated films for adults horror movies 8195 B horror movies 6895 monsters and creatures 8646 Slasher and Serial Killer Movies 42023 Supernatural Horror Movies SciFi & Fantasy 3327 Alien-Science-Fiction 3916 Science-Fiction-Dramen 47147 Sci-Fi and Fantasy Classics Thriller 10504 Political Thrillers 31851 gangster movies 972 Sensual thrillers romances 36103 Weird love movies 31273 Romantic classics 9916 Romantic independent films 35800 Sensual romantic movies

There is also a category behind the Netflix ID 666 (Image source: GIGA)



What are the Netflix Secret Codes?

Although you can display the films and series in certain supercategories on Netflix, the overview is still not exactly ideal. For example, there are the genres of horror, comedy, crime, sci-fi and fantasy. However, the content of Netflix cannot be filtered in a really fine-grained way.

Image source: GIGA

However, Netflix has many more subcategories than meets the eye. You can use the categories with the secrets netflix codes reach via the URL. The category URLs look like this:

http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/ID

ID stands for one of the codes behind which the respective hidden category view is hidden. The known codes range from 2 “Scary Cult Movies from the 1980s” to 81,671,725 ​​”Netflix 29th Annual SAG Awards Collection”. However, there is not a category behind every number combination and films and series are not currently available on Netflix in every category. There are currently just over 36,000 secret categories (source: Netflix).

It is rather unlikely that you will come across a multi-digit ID by chance, behind which there is really a film or series category. The internet wouldn’t be the internet, of course, if someone hadn’t already taken the trouble to write down a whole bunch of the Netflix codes. You can find over 4,000 of the hidden categories on What’s on Netflix.

How do you watch movies & series?

