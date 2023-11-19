Secretlab Titan Evo im Test

Technical details

Preis: from €499 for Small & Regular in faux leatherSizes: Small (Upgrades: SoftWeave© Plus fabric (+20 €), NAPA leather (+450 €), premium armrest, special colors & designs from Overwatch, League of Legends, Monster Hunter, Game of Thrones or logos of various e-sports teamsScope of delivery: Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series gaming chair, tools, head cushion, large illustrated instructions, warranty certificateProduct weight: S 33,5 kg / Regular 34,5 kg / XL 37,5 kgGuarantee: 3 years – extendable to 5 years for an additional charge or online registration & social shareArmrests: 4-D adjustable and fully lockable. Replaceable armrest cushionsBackrest: Tilt adjustable between 85° and 165°, lockable, with rocker function. Laterally stabilizedSeat: Cold foam mixture with lateral stabilizationLumbar support/lumbar support: Adjustable in height and intensity – installed in the backrest.Neck pillow: Made of memory foam with cooling gel – magnetic attachmentFrame: Metal frame with 5-arm aluminum base and PU coated castors

Unpacking

As with its predecessor, a lot of emphasis was placed on a good unpacking experience when it came to packaging the Titan Evo. All parts are packaged several times and right at the beginning there are huge assembly instructions in which all the steps are explained with text (unfortunately only in English) and pictures.

Packaged so well, the Secretlab Titan Evo is sure to arrive intact

Bands or plastic parts are also installed in important places so that, for example, the position of the backrest is not removed too early or that it is easier to assemble the metal block for the foot part with the seat in the correct direction.

The weight is also heavy. Due to the high-quality parts used, this is between approx. 34 kg (small) and 38 kg (xl).

Assembly instructions

Thanks to the large illustrated assembly instructions, assembly is very easy. The required tools are included.

Assembly instructions for the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Gaming ChairSecretlab Evo – tools & screws for assembly

Seat covers

The Secretlab Evo is available in fabric, faux leather and real leather.

Secretlab Titan Evo – genuine leather – fabric – faux leather

Secretlab NEO Hybrid synthetic leather

The durability of the Secretlab Evo is said to have improved again compared to the Titan 2020. I have now had the Titan 2020 in constant use in my office for almost 2 years and the material still looks like new. No scratches, wear or anything like that. All seams are still as they were at the beginning. It feels like real leather and you won’t sweat when you sit on it even in summer.

Secretlab SoftWeave Plus fabric

I ordered the Titan Evo with this fabric cover. It seems very robust and is comfortable. Especially with shorts you notice the difference compared to artificial leather – the fabric cover feels much warmer. With artificial leather it takes a minute for the temperature to equalize.

Secretlab NAPA Leader

This is the name for real leather at Secretlab. If you want to go full premium, you have the option here. However, for the extra price you get almost 2 chairs with faux leather – and you have to be a professional to notice the difference straight away.

backrest

The backrest is cut high and it should also be possible to lean your head. There is also one for this pillow which can be attached to the headrest of the backrest with magnets.

Stable lateral support

Die Sides of the backrest are highlighted with relatively soft foamto provide lateral support without restricting mobility too much. They are also flat enough that you can easily rest your arms on the armrests without being disturbed by the side cushions.

Rocking, sleeping or fixed

Up to 165 degrees of backward tilt are possible with the Titan 2022

The “Standard Shop” can be defined with a lever and is enough from 85° to 165° – this is almost a sleeping position. This position can either fixed or you activate the “Wippmodus“. The sensitivity of the rocker mechanism can be adjusted using a wheel on the underside of the chair.

There is only one for the rocker function synchronous rocking modein which the seat also moves together with the backrest.

Your back will thank you

The Titan Evo has one Lumbar support integrated into the backrest. You can do this with 2 wheels on the side You can adjust both the height and the bulge individually to your needs. Many other gaming chairs only have cushions or fixed lumbar supports. A clear plus point for the Secretlab Chair.

For my taste you could Excellent back support adjust and position. It feels very strange now when you have to sit on a chair that doesn’t have this function.

Seat

Die Cold foam mixture of the seat rather hard and is designed for long load cycles in which the padding should remain stable without giving in too much. The seat is slightly raised on the sides, but without metal reinforcement. Although there is good support that promotes a healthy sitting position, if necessary you can also put a foot over it without it becoming uncomfortable.

Die Width of the seat It fits well according to the weight and size information of the 3 variants and there is enough space.

Size specifications mainly affect the width of the seat, rather than the height of the backrest

pillow

According to the manufacturer, the pillow is actually a Neck pillow – was told to me when I asked the manufacturer. At first I was surprised that, at 193 cm, my head was so high on the Titan Evo XL. But as you can see, the pillow is located directly on the neck and the head can even lean back. In my opinion, however, you shouldn’t be much taller if you still want to rest your head comfortably.

Position of the pillow for a person with a height of 193 cm

The pillow itself is Pleasantly soft, with a light velvet cover Mistake. The cooling memory foam adapts well to the neck and is very comfortable.

Only that Fastening with integrated magnets doesn’t work so well for me. The idea is great that you can position the pillow freely in the upper area, but it also slips easily – and occasionally even flies off. Especially when you sit down quickly.

My recommendation for the neck pillow – Absolutely Take a fabric cover and secure it with a safety pin. But it may also be that it holds better on smooth leather and faux leather than on fabric.

The pillow is attached to the backrest with strong magnets

4-D armrests

Nothing is more annoying than armrests that cannot be locked and then move on their own. Fortunately, this problem does not exist with the Titan Evo Series.

Each position can be locked firmly:

Up-DownForward-BackInward & OutwardAngle outward & inward

The integrated armrests are lightly padded. If you want, you can also order a more padded “premium armrest”.

4D armrests that can be locked firmly in any position

Guarantee & return policy

The standard guarantee is 3 years on all functional parts of the chair. Aesthetic defects and damage due to improper use are excluded. An email to [email protected] is sufficient. The guarantee can be extended to 5 years. Either you pay €42 or you register online and publish a post on social media about the chair, then that’s it Warranty extension to 5 years free of charge.The cancellation period for the Returns are 14 days after receipt of the goods. Return shipping must be in the original packaging and must be borne by the buyer.

Advantages disadvantages

Advantages:

High-quality workmanshipErgonomic sitting positionAdjustable lumbar supportDurable materialsMany adjustment optionsAll settings can be lockedUp to 5 years guarantee

Disadvantages:

Cushion doesn’t hold very well. Backrest can only be rocked together with the seat

