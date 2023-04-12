There are just a few days left before the opening of the 2023 edition of secsolutionforum which will take place in digital format from 26 to 28 April. This year’s edition will focus on current issues such ascurrent energy scenario, regulatory changes, cyber security and related issues. The exclusive appointments dedicated to marketing, sales and company organization are renewed again this year.

Secsolutionforum is divided into three daysaccessible online, where the most current security issues will be addressed through round tables, scenarios, training and workshops and, through the interaction between representatives of public authorities and sector professionals, participants will be able to appreciate every solution and find answers to all questions legal technician.

April 26th

The opening round table is scheduled for 26 April: Resilience that becomes a regulatory issuewhere they will intervene

Alvise Biffi – Vice president of Assolombarda

– Vice president of Assolombarda Alexander Bove – Researcher of technique and planning and urban planning, University of Padua

– Researcher of technique and planning and urban planning, University of Padua Giulio lucci – President of ANIE Security

– President of ANIE Security Alessandro Manfredini – President of AIPSA

– President of AIPSA Pierlurgi Perri – Lawyer, Professor of IT security, privacy and protection of sensitive data, State University of Milan

who will analyze the changes for physical and logical security in a context, such as ours, with undefined economic-political contours.

Next, together with President of Federprivacy Nicola Bernardithe intersection between artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data protection in the new digital society will be addressed, deepening the violations and preventions to be introduced with the participation of

Guido Scorza – Member of the Board of the Guarantor for the protection of personal data

– Member of the Board of the Guarantor for the protection of personal data Marco Menegazzo – Colonel in charge of the General Command of the Guardia di Finanza

– Colonel in charge of the General Command of the Guardia di Finanza Marco Soffientini – lawyer, expert in Privacy and New Technologies Law

– lawyer, expert in Privacy and New Technologies Law Pierluigi Perri – lawyer, Professor of “IT security, privacy and protection of sensitive data”, State University of Milan

Also during the first day, installers will also be able to attend an important training session in collaboration with Confartigianato Impianti: Flavio Romanello – National President of Confartigianato Electronic Plant Engineers will analyze the changes related to the new definition of the letter “B” within the D.M. 37. Romano Mati – National Executive of Confartigianato Electricians and President of Electrical and Electronic Installers of Prato and Tuscany Confartigianatowill explore the possibilities of abolishing the attachments of the DM37/08. Training on these innovations in the regulatory field is essential for security professionals who must remain in compliance with the certifications.

April 27th

The publication of Controls Decree (DM 1.9.2021) has started a historic revolution in the fire-fighting maintenance sector: since the entry into force of the decree, this revolution has entered its concrete implementation phase. And precisely on the occasion of the second day Sandro Marinelli – Industrial Mechanical Engineer and Director of the National Fire Brigade on leave, as well Presidente M.A.I.Awill give an overview of the consequences that the decree will produce in the world of tenders and more generally in the fire safety market, presenting the path that Associazione MAIA is taking alongside its members, for greater moralisation and professionalisation of the market.

April 28th

On April 28, the last day of the digital event, during the deepening “Integrated urban video surveillance – Smart City between design, digital transformation, privacy and procurement code: practical cases and methodology” Luca Leccisotti – Management trainer of the PAan expert in tenders and telematic tender procedures, will illustrate how the new public procurement code 2023 – which has just entered into force – can constitute a fundamental, clearer and simplified passage, with simpler and more transparent tenders and with greater openness to competition, especially in the technology sector and smart cities.

The courses that will be held during the three days will be validated by various bodies and they will give the possibility to access training credits. Secsolutionforum 2023 continues to represent a unique opportunity to participate in training courses, meetings, workshops to get in touch with companies.