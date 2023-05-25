Are you looking for a reliable surveillance camera that can detect movements and transmit data via WLAN? Then take a look at the current offer from Aldi. There you will find an outdoor surveillance camera with smart home connection at a bargain price. We have the details for you.

Aldi: Smart surveillance camera at a bargain price at Aldi

Would you like to be informed at any time when something is happening at your home? Then you should check out this offer for the Deltaco SH-IPC07 not to be missed. At Aldi you can currently get the device for cheap 49,99 Euro (View offer at Aldi). There is an additional shipping cost of EUR 4.95. In the price comparison, at least 60 euros are otherwise due.

Deltaco SH-IPC07 Smart-Home Outdoor-Camera Instead of 69.99 euros RRP: For indoor and outdoor use, can be controlled via app, IR night vision with a range of 10 meters, integrated motion sensor and built-in microphone and loudspeaker. The price may be higher now. Price from 05/25/2023 15:42

What does Deltaco’s surveillance camera offer you?

The Deltaco surveillance camera is suitable for both the Outdoor and indoor use. The only connection required is electricity, since the camera transmits the data via WLAN. She delivers pictures Full HD quality and has a large field of view. Other functions of the camera such as Infrared night vision of up to 10 meters, an integrated motion detector with app push function and Two-Way Audio are useful in everyday life. The motion detection can be activated always or only at certain times via the app.

According to the manufacturer, the camera is weatherproof with IP65 certification. Their control as well as the installation should be particularly simple and can be done via Google Home or Amazon Alexa take place. You can use the Deltaco app to be informed in real time directly on your smartphone when the WiFi camera detects movement. In addition, you can Live-Feed the camera from anywhere in the world via the Internet. Otherwise, videos will be saved to local storage via microSD card saved.

Deltaco SH-IPC07 smart home outdoor camera now from €49.99 at Aldi The price may be higher now. Price from 05/25/2023 15:42

Would you rather have a camera with motorized pan and tilt functions? Then Aldi also has the right model for you:

Deltaco SH-IPC08 Smart Home Outdoor-Kamera Instead of €89.99 RRP: For indoor and outdoor use. Recording up to 2 MP, large 355° wide field of view, IR night vision for up to 10 meters, smart home compatible and microphone plus speaker. The price may be higher now. Price from 05/25/2023 15:42

eufy Security Solo OutdoorCam C22 Instead of 69.99 euros RRP: surveillance camera for outdoor areas, with 1080p resolution, spotlight, night vision and IP67 water protection. Activate coupon and save 10 euros. The price may be higher now. Price from 05/25/2023 1:20 p.m

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.