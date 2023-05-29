Security with 2N Access Unit 2.0 access control

2N launches Access Unit 2.0, an access control reader that combines flexibility, compatibility and security with RFID, PIN and mobile technologies in a single device. That is, multi-frequency RFID cards, PIN via touch keyboard and credentials on smartphone via Bluetooth. All this allows maximum flexibility in supplying various options access control to users, based on their needs and preferences.

Different uses

For example, for entering (and traversing through) a building, some employees may prefer quick and convenient access via their smartphone. Others, on the other hand, may be more comfortable carrying around an RFID card. PIN codes are probably the best option for visitors occasionalsuch as the cleaners. The unit can also enable two-factor authentication – perhaps smartphone credentials followed by a PIN code – for buildings that require added security.

Flexibility, compatibility and security

The same flexibility is required in residential buildings. Younger people often prefer mobile access, but with a PIN code as a back-up option in case, for example, their phone runs out of battery. Older condominiums, on the other hand, sometimes prefer an RFID card or PIN as their primary method of accessing the building.

Create a cryptographic keyset

In addition to flexibility, the 2N Access Unit 2.0 avoids wasting space and money by combining multiple devices and modules. This makes installation very simple and simplifies the management of the access control devices in the complex. The 2N Access Unit 2.0 is compatible with the newly launched 2N PICard product. The latter allows administrators to create a unique cryptographic keyset for each facility and use it for ENCODE new protected identity credentials to be inserted into RFID cards. 2N PICard Commander is based on Mifare DESFire technology and combines a high level of security with an incredibly simple workflow.

The ‘Access Control 3.0’ era