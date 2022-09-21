LG Rollable

Before LG exited the mobile phone market, they had shown a prototype of a rollable phone called Rollable. However, as the company changed its strategy, the second work of this “Explorer Project” was unfortunately stillborn. But I believe many people are curious, how close is LG to actually making it? A few days ago, a hands-on video released by South Korean YouTuber 뻘짓연구소 revealed the answer for everyone. As you can see, when you make the corresponding swipe gesture on the screen, the device will expand or contract quickly and smoothly. During this process, the displayed content is automatically scaled. In order to show the strength of the motor in the reel, 뻘짓연구소 also put three books with a certain thickness on the side of the phone, you can see that the device can easily push it when it is deformed.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to the eye-catching retractable main screen on the front, the Rollable also has a relatively thin secondary screen on the back, which can be used to display icons such as calendar, camera, and music. If you activate the camera on the secondary screen, you can take selfies with the main camera directly on that side. As for the specifications of the device, the processor is Snapdragon 888, the RAM is up to 12GB and there is 256GB of storage, which is basically the level of the flagship of the same period. But anyway, LG’s phone business is gone. If you want to actually buy a scroll phone, you may have to wait for Oppo and TCL, which have also demonstrated prototypes.