See live TV on Amazon Prime Video? The channels you might not expect

Amazon Prime Video, the streaming service of the e-commerce giant included in the well-known Prime subscription, is not only related to movies and TV series. You may know this from the broadcasting of football matches on Prime Video, but in reality, it goes even further. Of course: it turns out today You can watch some live TV channels.

In particular, by launching the official Amazon Prime Video mobile application, you may have noticed the “Live TV” option appearing at the bottom. As you can well imagine, the classic digital terrestrial channels do not reside here, but the possibility referred to is that of being able to take watching paid “Premium” channels.

The broadest proposal for what concerns the Italian market is that relating to discovery+ Entertainment & Sport package, which allows you to access the contents of Eurosport 1 HD, Eurosport 2 HD and the various Eurosport Extras. The price in this case is usually 7.99 euros per month for everything. However, it should be noted that there is also a WWE / discovery + Entertainment package, which for Prime customers can possibly be offered as a free trial for the first 7 days (then 3.99 euros per month).

However, these are not the only live contents accessible via Amazon Prime Video, given that there are also Mezzo (Mezzo HD and Mezzo Live, 14-day free trial, then 5.99 euros per month), Milan TV (14 days free trial, then 3.99 euros per month) and the Helbiz Live package (7 days free trial, then 5.99 euros per month), to name a few possibilities. In short, taking a look at the large Channels section of Amazon Prime Video could potentially make you discover another way to use the popular streaming service.