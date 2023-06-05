Seemingly not much different from ROG Strix, ASUS ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 PCB exposed

The one-piece water-cooling radiator was disassembled, and the PCB didn’t look much different.



After ASUS announced the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 at Computex, Der8auer announced the PCB design of this flagship graphics card with integrated water cooling on a Youtube video.

Although the site PM claims that ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 will adopt a newly designed PCB Layout, judging from the photos exposed this time, the 24 + 4-phase power supply design and the placement of the entire parts are not much different from ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090.

Having said that, the DrMOS part of the new ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 will be replaced with MPS solution, replacing the OnSemi FDMF3170 used by ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090, but the rated current is still 70A. The changes and additions of related parts will have certain changes to the circuit, so there is nothing wrong with the newly designed PCB Layout, which also means that the subsequent ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 will also be revised accordingly.

On the other hand, this GeForce RTX 4090 will also add a new temperature sensing element near the GPU and Power Stage to provide a more real-time temperature monitoring function.

The current suggested price of the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 may fall at $1,999.99, and the launch time is still a mystery.