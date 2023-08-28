Home » Sega and Atlus Set to Unveil Exciting Surprises at Tokyo Game Show 2023
Sega and Atlus Set to Unveil Exciting Surprises at Tokyo Game Show 2023

Gamers around the world are eagerly awaiting the Tokyo Game Show, set to take place on September 21, and it seems Sega and Atlus have some thrilling announcements in store.

During Gamescom 2023, Sega showcased some of their most highly anticipated titles, including Like a Dragon Gaiden and the upcoming installments in the Persona series, Persona 5 Tactica and Persona 3 Reloaded. However, it appears that the excitement will continue to build as both companies save their special surprises for the Tokyo Game Show.

Atlus has confirmed that a “very special” livestream will be held on September 21 at 11:00 BST, featuring upcoming games from Sega and Atlus. Fans can expect to learn more about the highly anticipated Personas mentioned earlier, as well as Dragonlike Side Story and Sonic Super Towers, which are set to launch in the coming weeks.

However, the real excitement lies in the possibility of discovering new information about Atlus’ new IP, Metaphor Re:Fantasia, and potentially catching a glimpse of one of the “Multiple Persona Projects” currently in development. The speculation surrounding the release of Persona 6 remains uncertain, but there are rumors circulating about Atlus working on two Apocalypse remakes: Persona and Persona 2. Additionally, there may be good news for Nintendo Switch owners, as it has been suggested that Persona 3 Reload will also be making its way to the popular console.

Gaming enthusiasts are buzzing with anticipation as they await the Tokyo Game Show to unravel the surprises that Sega and Atlus have in store for their devoted fans.

