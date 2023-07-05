Sega Announces Cast and Details for “Dragon 7 Gaiden Heroes Unknown” Game for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

Sega Announces Cast for “Dragon Among Men 7 Legendary Hero Nameless”

By Entertainment Center

Sega Co., Ltd. unveiled the talented cast of the highly-anticipated game “Dragon Among Men 7 Legendary Hero Nameless” in a video released on their official YouTube channel today. The game, available for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and PC (Steam), features an exciting lineup of voice actors and actresses. In the interview, Mr. Taikaze Motomiya, known for his role as “Shishido Yasuo,” shared his experiences and insights about being a part of this remarkable project.

During the video interview, Mr. Motomiya expressed his enthusiasm for the script as he approached it from the perspective of a coordinator and a screenwriter for chivalrous works. He provided some insight into the challenges he faced during the dubbing and recording process, giving fans a glimpse into the level of dedication and effort that goes into creating an immersive gaming experience.

【Product Information】

Product Name: Dragon Among Men 7 Legendary Hero Nameless

Game Platform: PlayStation®5 / PlayStation®4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Windows / PC (Steam)

※ Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Windows / PC(Steam) only sell the download version.

Release Date: November 9, 2023 (Thursday)

Price: Regular Edition: 1,190 TWD in Taiwan / 298 HKD in Hong Kong

Game Genre: Action Adventure

Number of Players: 1 person

Sales: Seya Co., Ltd.

Game Rating: Not yet reviewed

Copyright Mark: © SEGA

Fans of the franchise are eagerly anticipating the release of “Dragon Among Men 7 Legendary Hero Nameless” on November 9, 2023. With its star-studded cast and exciting gameplay, this action adventure game is set to captivate players across different platforms.

Source: Sega Co., Ltd.