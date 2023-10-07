SEGA Announces Pre-Orders for ATLUS’s New Strategy RPG ‘Persona 5 Tactics’ for Nintendo Switch with Limited Bonuses

SEGA Announces Pre-Orders Are Now Open for “Persona 5 Tactics” on Nintendo Switch

SEGA, a leading video game company, has recently announced that pre-orders for ATLUS’s highly anticipated strategy simulation RPG, “Persona 5 Tactics,” are now open for the digital version on the Nintendo eShop. The game is set to be released on November 17, 2023, and players who pre-purchase early will receive limited bonuses.

The pre-orders include the option to pre-purchase the value-for-money digital deluxe edition, which comes with exciting content. The Digital Deluxe Edition is a complete set of game software and includes three DLCs: the new story “Repaint Your Heart,” the summon pack “Persona – Thief God” & “Raul,” and the weapon pack “Thief – Series.”

The added story DLC, “Repaint Your Heart,” invites players to join the protagonist, Akechi Goro, and Yoshizawa Kasumi in a new story. Together, they will investigate the truth behind the mysterious “Yasen” graffiti that has suddenly appeared in Tokyo, as well as uncover the mystery of the elusive masked artist, “Guernica.” This DLC offers different gameplay, stages, and powerful enemies that are distinct from the main story, providing players with a fresh and exciting challenge.

The summoning pack DLC, “Persona・Thief God” & “Raul,” introduces new personas that can be summoned in the game. Players will have access to a mask that transforms into a trickster and carries the soul of an evil thief, as well as a persona that is the protagonist of a famous novel about a phantom thief. The combo package includes various personas, such as “Tanatos, God of Thieves,” “Orpheus (f)・The God of Thieves,” “Athena, God of Thieves,” and more. These personas can be obtained from the Persona Book at no additional cost.

Additionally, the weapon pack DLC, “Thief Series,” brings new weapons that players can equip in the game. These special performance weapons are infused with the essence of the evil thief, offering unique abilities. The combo package includes weapons like the “Thief·Desert Eagle,” “Thief Rabinson M31,” “Thief・Slingshot Gun,” and many others. Each weapon will be distributed according to the progress of the main story.

To incentivize early purchases, players who pre-order “Persona 5 Tactics” will receive the early access bonus of “Orpheus: God of Thieves” and “Izanagi: God of Thieves” personas in the DLC. These special personas cannot be purchased separately and are exclusive to the early purchase bonus.

It is important to note that the separately sold set product, “Persona 5 Tactics DLC All-in-One Pack,” includes all the DLC mentioned above. Players should pay attention to avoid repeated purchases.

SEGA’s announcement has created significant excitement among fans of the “Persona” series. With the release date nearing, players are encouraged to check the product details and pre-order “Persona 5 Tactics” on the Nintendo eShop to secure their limited-time bonuses and be among the first to experience this highly anticipated strategy simulation RPG.

