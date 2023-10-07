SEGA Announces Pre-Orders Open for ‘Persona 5 Tactics’ Digital Deluxe Edition on Nintendo Switch

SEGA Announces Opening of Pre-Orders for “Persona 5 Tactics” on Nintendo Switch

SEGA has recently announced that pre-orders for ATLUS’s highly anticipated strategy simulation RPG, “Persona 5 Tactics,” are now open for the Nintendo Switch digital version on the Nintendo eShop. The game is set to be released on November 17, 2023 (Friday), and players who pre-purchase the game will not only have the opportunity to grab the value-for-money digital deluxe edition but will also receive limited bonuses.

The Digital Deluxe Edition offers players a complete set of game software and three additional DLCs. These DLCs include the new story expansion “Repaint Your Heart,” the summon pack featuring “Persona – Thief God” & “Raul,” and the weapon pack known as “Thief – Series.”

The added story DLC, “Repaint Your Heart,” introduces players to a new storyline featuring the protagonist alongside Akechi Goro and Yoshizawa Kasumi. Together, they embark on a mission to unravel the mysteries behind the sudden appearance of “Yasen” graffiti in Tokyo, as well as uncover the enigma surrounding the masked artist known as “Guernica.” This new DLC offers unique gameplay, stages, and challenging enemies that differ from the main story.

The summoning pack DLC, “Persona・Thief God” & “Raul,” introduces new and exciting personas that players can summon in the game. These include a persona embodying the trickster spirit, a persona representing the soul of an evil thief, and a persona based on the protagonist of a famous novel centered around phantom thieves.

The weapon pack DLC, “Thief Series,” offers players the opportunity to obtain and equip new weapons that possess the essence of the evil thief. These special performance weapons will enhance players’ gameplay experience.

To top it off, players who pre-order the game early will receive the exclusive early access bonus of being able to summon the special personas “Orpheus: God of Thieves” and “Izanagi: God of Thieves” in the “Persona 5 Tactics” DLC. This limited-time bonus is only available to those who purchase the game in its early stages.

It is important to note that the DLCs mentioned can also be purchased separately on November 17, 2023, the release date of the game. However, for those interested in obtaining all the DLCs, there will also be a set product available called the “Persona 5 Tactics DLC All-in-One Pack.”

As with any pre-order bonuses, the content of the early purchase bonuses may be subject to change without notice, so players are advised to stay updated.

Fans of the “Persona” series and strategy RPG enthusiasts can now seize the opportunity to pre-order “Persona 5 Tactics” on the Nintendo Switch and secure their place in this highly anticipated game. Don’t miss out on the chance to explore new storylines, summon powerful personas, and equip unique weapons. Pre-order now and get ready to embark on an exciting adventure when the game is released on November 17, 2023.

