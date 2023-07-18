Sega Explores Web3 Gaming Through Partnerships and Investments in Blockchain Technology

Title: Sega Explores Web3 Technology and Partners with Line for Blockchain Gaming

Introduction:

Sega, the Japanese video game company with a long history, is making strides in the Web3 and blockchain gaming industry. Despite facing resistance from established gaming giants and negative sentiment from fans regarding NFTs, Sega remains committed to exploring the potential of decentralized technology. The company recently announced a partnership with Line Next, a subsidiary of Korean messaging app giant LINE, to develop a Web3 game based on one of Sega’s popular game IPs.

Sega’s “Super Game” Plan and NFT Exploration:

In May 2021, Sega unveiled its “Super Game” plan, aiming to develop AAA games that go beyond the traditional gaming framework. Sega’s executive vice president, Shuji Utsumi, revealed that the “super games” would integrate new technologies like cloud computing and NFTs. Sega’s entry into the NFT field began with an investment in the blockchain startup double jump.tokyo and the development of digital collectibles based on its game IP. However, the company faced resistance from player groups and reevaluated its role in the NFT market.

Third-Party Chain Game Companies and IP Licensing:

To avoid depreciation of its intellectual property (IP), Sega announced that it would withhold its largest franchise rights in third-party blockchain game projects. The company criticized the Play to Earn mode as boring, emphasizing that fun gameplay should remain the focus. Despite this, Sega’s Web3 project Line Next collaborated with Sega to develop a blockchain game based on one of Sega’s popular IPs. The game will launch on Line Next’s Game Dosi blockchain game platform, supporting NFT production, digital payment, and marketing activities.

Collaboration with double jump.tokyo:

Sega’s blockchain-related collaborations have mostly been managed by double jump.tokyo, a chain game company. The Oasys blockchain game public chain, jointly launched by Bandai Namco and Sega, was developed by double jump.tokyo. The company also obtained IP authorizations from Sega for NFT projects and blockchain games. This collaboration resulted in the launch of the first NFT series for the classic game “Virtua Fighter.” Additionally, double jump.tokyo obtained the IP license for the Three Kingdoms-themed blockchain game “Battle of Three Kingdoms” and plans to release the game at the end of this year.

Sega’s Commitment to Web3 Technology:

Contrary to recent reports suggesting that Sega had put its Web3 game development plans on hold, Sega’s joint chief operating officer, Shuji Utsumi, emphasized that Web3 technologies like blockchain and NFTs are “capabilities” that the company will continue to explore. Utsumi mentioned that Sega aims to build a new phase of the internet through decentralized blockchain technology, Metaverse, and NFTs. The company plans to invest in Web3 projects and license its IP to blockchain-based developers who can maintain quality standards and meet fan expectations.

Conclusion:

Sega’s foray into Web3 technology and blockchain gaming demonstrates its commitment to staying at the forefront of the gaming industry. Despite the challenges and negative sentiment surrounding NFTs, Sega continues to explore the potential of decentralized technology and seeks partnerships to bring its popular game IPs into the blockchain gaming space.

