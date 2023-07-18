Sega Explores Web3 Technology Through Partnerships and Licensing

Title: Sega Explores Web3 and NFTs Through Partnerships and Licensing

Introduction:

Sega, the Japanese video game company known for its iconic franchises like “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Dragon Among Men,” has been making headlines recently for its foray into Web3 and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Despite facing initial resistance from fans, Sega is now exploring these emerging technologies through partnerships with blockchain-based developers and strategic licensing of its intellectual property (IP).

The “Super Game” Plan and NFT Ambitions:

In May 2021, Sega unveiled its “Super Game” plan, which aimed to develop AAA games integrating cutting-edge technologies such as cloud computing and NFTs. Sega’s executive vice president, Shuji Utsumi, later clarified that the plan involved the development of multiple games that would go beyond traditional game frameworks to offer unique interactive experiences.

To support its NFT ambitions, Sega invested in the blockchain startup double jump.tokyo in April 2021. The company planned to collaborate with double jump.tokyo to create digital collectibles based on its game IP. However, Sega faced skepticism from its player base, similar to Ubisoft’s backlash after promoting an “NFT experiment” on YouTube. Sega CEO Haruki Satomi later stated that the company would abandon NFT exploration if it was perceived as merely a way to make easy money.

Licensing IP to Third-Party Blockchain Developers:

In an effort to avoid IP depreciation, Sega’s joint chief operating officer, Shuji Utsumi, revealed that the company would withhold its largest franchise rights from third-party blockchain game projects. Sega believes that choosing the right partners who can maintain quality standards and meet fan expectations is crucial. One such collaboration is with Line Next, a subsidiary of the Korean instant messaging giant LINE. Line Next secured the authorization for a “very popular” Sega game IP and developed a Web3 game based on it, featuring NFT production, digital payment, and marketing activities.

Sega’s Web3 Exploration:

Contrary to reports suggesting that Sega had put its plans to develop its own Web3 games on hold, Utsumi stated that Sega’s strategy around blockchain had been misunderstood. He emphasized that Web3 technologies, including blockchain and NFTs, were “capabilities” that Sega would continue to explore as a means to grow its business and expand the potential of its IP. Segar is invested in several Web3 projects and aims to invest in licensing agreements with developers who can integrate blockchain technology effectively.

Conclusion:

Sega’s involvement in the Web3 and NFT space demonstrates its commitment to embracing emerging technologies. While facing initial resistance from fans, Sega is carefully evaluating the potential of blockchain and NFTs by partnering with reputable developers and licensing its IP to maintain quality standards. The company believes that blockchain technology can contribute significantly to the growth of the gaming industry and is actively exploring ways to leverage it for future success.

(Note: This news article is an authorized excerpt and reprint from partner PANews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

