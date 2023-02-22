Seya Co., Ltd. announced that Taiwan’s first SEGA game intelligence program “SEGA Intelligence Bureau – Spring Special!” will premiere on the YouTube channel at 20:00 on February 24, 2023 (Friday).

The official pointed out that the “SEGA Intelligence Bureau – Spring Special!” program will bring the latest information about SEGA, and will conduct a trial of the latest game works to bring everyone to experience the charm of the works. The show is co-hosted by well-known live hosts 6tan and Sandykaka, trying to bring information to every player with the most enthusiastic and lively atmosphere. In addition, there will be a link in the program that is expected to be released on February 22 (Wednesday) “Dragon Restoration among People!” The introduction of this game brought by Hiroyuki Sakamoto, the chief producer of Pole.

Hiroyuki Sakamoto

Sandykaka

6tan

According to the introduction, in addition to trying out “Dragon Restoration among People!” “Extreme”, will also bring information about SEGA Altus exclusive to Taiwan. Players who like SEGA’s games may wish to lock in this “SEGA Intelligence Bureau-Spring Special”.

Program information