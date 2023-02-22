Home Technology “SEGA Intelligence Bureau – Spring Special!” The 2/24 premiere brings “Dragon Restoration Among Men!” Pole” and other information “Like a Dragon: Ishin!”
Technology

“SEGA Intelligence Bureau – Spring Special!” The 2/24 premiere brings “Dragon Restoration Among Men!” Pole” and other information “Like a Dragon: Ishin!”

by admin
“SEGA Intelligence Bureau – Spring Special!” The 2/24 premiere brings “Dragon Restoration Among Men!” Pole” and other information “Like a Dragon: Ishin!”

Seya Co., Ltd. announced that Taiwan’s first SEGA game intelligence program “SEGA Intelligence Bureau – Spring Special!” will premiere on the YouTube channel at 20:00 on February 24, 2023 (Friday).

The official pointed out that the “SEGA Intelligence Bureau – Spring Special!” program will bring the latest information about SEGA, and will conduct a trial of the latest game works to bring everyone to experience the charm of the works. The show is co-hosted by well-known live hosts 6tan and Sandykaka, trying to bring information to every player with the most enthusiastic and lively atmosphere. In addition, there will be a link in the program that is expected to be released on February 22 (Wednesday) “Dragon Restoration among People!” The introduction of this game brought by Hiroyuki Sakamoto, the chief producer of Pole.

  • image

    Hiroyuki Sakamoto

  • image

    Sandykaka

  • image

    6tan

According to the introduction, in addition to trying out “Dragon Restoration among People!” “Extreme”, will also bring information about SEGA Altus exclusive to Taiwan. Players who like SEGA’s games may wish to lock in this “SEGA Intelligence Bureau-Spring Special”.

Program information

  • Program name: SEGA Intelligence Bureau – Spring Special!

  • First broadcast date: February 24, 2023 (Fri) 20:00～

  • MC: 6:00 p.m

  • Program URL: https://www.youtube.com/@SEGAasia

See also  Caesars Tourism intends to exchange shares to absorb and merge UTS Travel, the transaction volume reaches 6.244 billion yuan|A shares|SEGA|Caesars Tourism_Sina Technology_Sina

You may also like

[XF 開箱] Three-Fan Overclocking Version 22-Phase Power Supply‧Dual...

Play Minecraft with AI? Microsoft’s internal demo is...

TSMC’s 3nm assists A17 chip Foreign media are...

“WILD HEARTS” PC version revision file launched focusing...

Thermaltake officially released the Pacific TF3 water cooling...

Nature Medicine: E-cigarettes can help you quit smoking

Giant Cooler, 12 + 1 DrMOS ASUS TUF...

Bing’s artificial intelligence also arrives on Skype

Microsoft signs 10-year deal with NVIDIA to bring...

Russian hackers attack Italy after Meloni’s visit to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy