SEGA July Featured Sale: Up to 70% OFF on Popular PlayStation®4 and Nintendo Switch™ Games

SEGA Co., Ltd. is hosting a special event called the “SEGA July Featured Sale” where popular PlayStation®4 and Nintendo Switch™ game titles sold on PlayStation™Store and Nintendo eShop will be offered at discounted prices. Gamers can enjoy discounts as low as 20% off on select titles.

One of the highlights of the sale is “SONIC MANIA”, a game that not only features new levels but also offers a comprehensive innovation of new elements in the well-known levels released in the past. During the sale, “SONIC MANIA” will be available at a whopping 70% off.

Fans of Sonic the Hedgehog will be delighted to know that other Sonic series games are also included in the sale. “SONIC FORCES” allows players to join Sonic and his friends as they embark on a mission to take back the world. Meanwhile, “TEAM SONIC RACING” offers an exciting racing experience where players can team up and challenge their opponents. Both games are part of the SEGA July Featured Sale.

For fans of fantasy RPGs, “Shining Resonance Dragon Echo” is another title included in the sale. This game revolves around a battle story that surrounds the lost dragon power. Additionally, the 2D combat fighting game “BLADE ARCUS Rebellion from Shining”, which features popular characters from the “Zinging Resonance” series, is also available at a discounted price for a limited time.

To find out more about the promotional items and discounts, interested buyers can check the special website dedicated to the SEGA July Featured Sale. However, it’s important to note that the sale will end on July 19th at 23:59, so gamers need to make their purchases before the deadline. Some titles may have a different cut-off date, with July 18th being the last day for certain works.

Here is a list of some of the games included in the SEGA July Featured Sale:

– PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™ “SONIC MANIA”

– PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™ “SONIC FORCES”

– PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™ “TEAM SONIC RACING”

– PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™ “Shining Resonance Dragon Echo”

– PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™ “BLADE ARCUS Rebellion from Shining”

Depending on the platform, the event start time and selling price may vary, so it’s important for buyers to double-check the prices before making a purchase. SEGA encourages gamers to confirm whether the price of the game has been changed to the discounted price when making their transactions.

Don’t miss out on the SEGA July Featured Sale and grab your favorite games at discounted prices now!

