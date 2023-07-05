Home » SEGA July Featured Sale: Up to 70% OFF on Popular PlayStation®4 and Nintendo Switch™ Games
Technology

SEGA July Featured Sale: Up to 70% OFF on Popular PlayStation®4 and Nintendo Switch™ Games

by admin
SEGA July Featured Sale: Up to 70% OFF on Popular PlayStation®4 and Nintendo Switch™ Games

SEGA Co., Ltd. is hosting a special event called the “SEGA July Featured Sale” where popular PlayStation®4 and Nintendo Switch™ game titles sold on PlayStation™Store and Nintendo eShop will be offered at discounted prices. Gamers can enjoy discounts as low as 20% off on select titles.

One of the highlights of the sale is “SONIC MANIA”, a game that not only features new levels but also offers a comprehensive innovation of new elements in the well-known levels released in the past. During the sale, “SONIC MANIA” will be available at a whopping 70% off.

Fans of Sonic the Hedgehog will be delighted to know that other Sonic series games are also included in the sale. “SONIC FORCES” allows players to join Sonic and his friends as they embark on a mission to take back the world. Meanwhile, “TEAM SONIC RACING” offers an exciting racing experience where players can team up and challenge their opponents. Both games are part of the SEGA July Featured Sale.

For fans of fantasy RPGs, “Shining Resonance Dragon Echo” is another title included in the sale. This game revolves around a battle story that surrounds the lost dragon power. Additionally, the 2D combat fighting game “BLADE ARCUS Rebellion from Shining”, which features popular characters from the “Zinging Resonance” series, is also available at a discounted price for a limited time.

To find out more about the promotional items and discounts, interested buyers can check the special website dedicated to the SEGA July Featured Sale. However, it’s important to note that the sale will end on July 19th at 23:59, so gamers need to make their purchases before the deadline. Some titles may have a different cut-off date, with July 18th being the last day for certain works.

See also  Sloths Five Episode 593 - Nerd News - Tech Sloth

Here is a list of some of the games included in the SEGA July Featured Sale:

– PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™ “SONIC MANIA”
– PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™ “SONIC FORCES”
– PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™ “TEAM SONIC RACING”
– PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™ “Shining Resonance Dragon Echo”
– PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™ “BLADE ARCUS Rebellion from Shining”

Depending on the platform, the event start time and selling price may vary, so it’s important for buyers to double-check the prices before making a purchase. SEGA encourages gamers to confirm whether the price of the game has been changed to the discounted price when making their transactions.

Don’t miss out on the SEGA July Featured Sale and grab your favorite games at discounted prices now!

You may also like

What to Expect from Apple’s Flagship iPhone in...

iPhone 15: Industry Leader Confirms Price Increase and...

Amazon Prime Day 2023: XGIMI offers…

From work to leisure: summer in freedom with...

3D reconstruction of images reflected in the iris...

Sony Reveals Plans for New Game Console Alongside...

Lenovo Smart Paper, a digital notebook halfway between...

Nokia and Red Hat, agreements for core network...

Digital Domicile at full capacity from 6 July...

Linux Kernel: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy