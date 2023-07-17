SEGA Launches Unique Game-Shaped Backpack: “maimai DX” Machine-Themed Drum Washing Machine Style

SEGA has recently announced an exciting new product for fans of their popular arcade music game, maimai. In a surprising move, the company revealed that they will be launching a backpack inspired by the game. The backpack, named “maimai DX” machine-themed backpack, features a unique design that resembles a drum-type washing machine, incorporating game elements into its appearance.

The maimai DX backpack comes in two versions, one designed with maimai’s original frame and another with the DX version frame. Both backpacks can be opened from the top and also have a circle button in the middle, adding to its game-like features. SEGA made the announcement on their official Twitter account, where they shared images of the backpack’s design.

The maimai arcade music game, developed by SEGA, was first launched in Japan on July 11, 2012, and has since gained popularity globally. The gameplay involves players hitting keys or tapping the edge of the screen to match notes that move from the center of the screen to the surroundings. Players aim to achieve a certain score to progress through the levels. The game can be played individually or in a team.

SEGA has humorously acknowledged the similarity between the “maimai DX” machine and a front-load washing machine. They have playfully referred to their own game as a “drum washing machine style music game.” With the release of the backpack, SEGA further emphasized this connection by incorporating the drum washing machine design into the backpack’s appearance.

It is important to note that the backpack is not available for general sale and does not have an official price. Instead, it will be distributed through various activities, such as lotteries, point collections, and games, or as an attachment to purchased goods and services. SEGA’s online claw machine playground, “SEGA UFO Catcher Online,” is where players can participate to win this unique backpack. However, it is worth mentioning that this website does not offer international shipping, and there is also IP blocking in place. Interested players will need to utilize VPN and forwarding services to participate.

SEGA fans and maimai enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of the maimai DX backpack. Its distinctive design and incorporation of game elements make it a must-have item for collectors and fans alike. With its limited availability, acquiring the backpack will surely become a coveted achievement for dedicated players. So gear up, get your VPN ready, and prepare to join the exciting hunt for this exclusive SEGA maimai DX machine-themed backpack.

Source: Twitter, Wikipedia

