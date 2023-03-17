In September 2021 ushered in the 25th anniversary, and grandly celebrated the Atlus of “PERSONA 25th Anniversary YEAR” in that year “Persona” series 。 At the end of the anniversary, the launch 《Persona 3 Portable》《Persona 4 the Golden》《Persona 5 the Royal》的重製 version, and in multi-platform Issued on. Especially “P3P” cannot be played on the current hardware, so many people who played it at that time started playing again, and many people who wanted to play but could not play due to hardware problems also started to enjoy the “Persona” series , including “P4G” and “P5R”. The “Persona 5” series is one of the most popular works. Only released on October 21, 2022 (Friday) “P5R” remake At the end of November 2022, that is, one month after the listing, in 1 million sets sold worldwide 。 Plus the PS4 version of “P5R”, Its worldwide sales will reach 3.3 million units by the end of November 2022 . This is really an astonishing number. “Persona 5”, which is so loved by the world , now has a new action!That is the announcement of a “Goddess of Hero 5” as the theme Brand new mobile game ！

Join forces with China’s Prefct World to create original stories

Persona5：The Phantom X PERSONA CHANNEL

SEGA and the creation of “-a perfect world–》《magic tower” and other popular games in ChinaPerfect World(Perfect World) signed the IP authorization.

A new mobile game based on Persona 5Persona5：The Phantom X“will beAtlus Supervisory AssistanceNext, developed and managed by Prerfct World!

This seems to be a Tokyo-basedThe Original Story of the New Phantom Thieveswhich can be seen in the published images appear to be「Joker」and“Morgana”It should be the main character in the original story.

According to Perfect World, the game faithfully inherits the style and basic gameplay of the original IP, while further updating the 3D visual performance and providing mobile phone users withThe best user experience and game rhythm。

Perfect World also said that this is one of the best quality and highly competitive content they have ever seen, and people are looking forward to this work!

《Persona5：The Phantom X“(PERSONA5 Persona: Phantom of the Night) isBasic play is free(There are lesson gold props), and it is expected to be iniOS、Androidon issue!game type isRPG！

Other details such as the release date have not yet been confirmed, but since some news has been announced, I believe we can look forward to more information in the future!

Please see PERSONA CHANNEL for details!