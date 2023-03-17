Home Technology SEGA signs IP license with Perfect World! And decided to develop Atlus “Persona 5” mobile game “Persona5: The Phantom X”! -funglr Games
In September 2021 ushered in the 25th anniversary, and grandly celebrated the Atlus of “PERSONA 25th Anniversary YEAR” in that year“Persona” series
At the end of the anniversary, the launch《Persona 3 Portable》《Persona 4 the Golden》《Persona 5 the Royal》的重製version, and inmulti-platformIssued on.
Especially “P3P” cannot be played on the current hardware, so many people who played it at that time started playing again, and many people who wanted to play but could not play due to hardware problems also started to enjoy the “Persona” series , including “P4G” and “P5R”.
The “Persona 5” series is one of the most popular works.
Only released on October 21, 2022 (Friday)“P5R” remakeAt the end of November 2022, that is, one month after the listing, in1 million sets sold worldwide
Plus the PS4 version of “P5R”,Its worldwide sales will reach 3.3 million units by the end of November 2022. This is really an astonishing number.
“Persona 5”, which is so loved by the world, now has a new action!That is the announcement of a “Goddess of Hero 5” as the themeBrand new mobile game

Join forces with China’s Prefct World to create original stories

Persona5：The Phantom X
PERSONA CHANNEL

SEGA and the creation of “-a perfect world》《magic tower” and other popular games in ChinaPerfect World(Perfect World) signed the IP authorization.
A new mobile game based on Persona 5Persona5：The Phantom X“will beAtlus Supervisory AssistanceNext, developed and managed by Prerfct World!
This seems to be a Tokyo-basedThe Original Story of the New Phantom Thieveswhich can be seen in the published images appear to be「Joker」and“Morgana”It should be the main character in the original story.
According to Perfect World, the game faithfully inherits the style and basic gameplay of the original IP, while further updating the 3D visual performance and providing mobile phone users withThe best user experience and game rhythm
Perfect World also said that this is one of the best quality and highly competitive content they have ever seen, and people are looking forward to this work!
Persona5：The Phantom X“(PERSONA5 Persona: Phantom of the Night) isBasic play is free(There are lesson gold props), and it is expected to be iniOS、Androidon issue!game type isRPG
Other details such as the release date have not yet been confirmed, but since some news has been announced, I believe we can look forward to more information in the future!
Please see PERSONA CHANNEL for details!

🄫[2023] Perfect World Adapted from Persona5
🄫SEGA 🄫ATLUS

