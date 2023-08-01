SEGA Summer Sale 2nd Part: Dragon Restoration Among People and More at 50% OFF!

Dragon Restoration Among People! “Extreme” Digital Deluxe Edition 50% OFF!

Sega Co., Ltd. is currently holding the “SEGA Summer Sale 2nd Part” promotion, offering significant discounts on various popular games for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Nintendo Switch™ consoles. These discounted games can be found on the PlayStation™Store and Nintendo eShop, with prices slashed by up to 10% off during this special sale.

One of the standout titles in this promotion is “Persona 5 Royal Edition,” which includes more than 40 kinds of new content. Fans of the series can now enjoy this enhanced edition at a discounted price. Additionally, “Sonic Uncharted Frontier,” an exhilarating game set on a vast island where players can experience supersonic action, is also available at a reduced price. Another notable offering is “Dragon Restoration among Men,” which allows players to immerse themselves in a sword action drama set in the Bakumatsu era. This game is also part of the limited-time discount lineup.

Details of the promotional items and discounts can be found on the special website set up for the SEGA Summer Sale Part 2. Interested gamers should make a note that the sale will end on August 16th (Wednesday).

To access the SEGA Summer Sale Part 2 website, follow this link: [https://sales-event-asia.sega.com/sale/cht/0801/](https://sales-event-asia.sega.com/sale/cht/0801/).

The games listed below are among those that have been included in the promotion:

– PS5™ / PS4™ / Nintendo Switch™ “Persona 5 Royal Edition”

©ATLUS ©SEGA All rights reserved.

– PS5™ / PS4™ / Nintendo Switch™ “Sonic Unknown Frontier”

©SEGA

– PS5™ / PS4™ “Dragon Among Men Restoration!” pole”

©SEGA

– PS5™ / PS4™ / Nintendo Switch™ “Kimetsu no Yaiba Fire God Blood Wind Tan”

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

©DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE HINOKAMI CHRONICLES COMMITTEE

– PS4™/Nintendo Switch™《LOOP8》

©2023 Marvelous Inc. ©SEGA

Please note that the sale of ATLUS games on Nintendo eShop will conclude on August 14 (Monday).

It is also worth mentioning that the event start time and selling price may vary depending on the platform. Therefore, it is advised to double-check the discounted price before making any purchases.

Lastly, the company names and product names mentioned in this article are the registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

So, don’t miss out on these incredible discounts during the SEGA Summer Sale and grab your favorite games now!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

