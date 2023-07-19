SEGA Summer Sale: Get Ready for Huge Discounts on PlayStation and Nintendo Games!

SEGA Summer Sale Makes a Splash with First Round of Discounts

Entertainment Center – In an effort to give back to its loyal players, Sega Co., Ltd. has launched the “SEGA Summer Sale First Round” promotion. The sale offers significant discounts on select PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Nintendo Switch™ games sold on PlayStation™Store and Nintendo eShop. Gamers can now enjoy their favorite titles at prices as low as 10% off the special price.

One of the highlights of the sale is the 50% discount on “Dragon Restoration Among Men”, a sword action drama set in the Bakumatsu era. Players can immerse themselves in a thrilling storyline and engage in epic sword battles. Alongside this popular title, other well-loved games like “Sonic Uncharted Frontier” and the latest addition to the “Eye of Judgment” series, “Judgment of Death: Memories of Oblivion”, are also part of the promotions.

Gamers will also be delighted to find “Persona 5 Royal Edition” included in the discounted offerings. This edition features over 40 new pieces of content, making it a must-have for fans of the franchise.

To get more information about the promotional items and discounts available, players can visit the special website dedicated to the sale. Keep in mind that the sale will conclude on August 2 (Wednesday) at 23:59.

SEGA Summer Sale Part 1:

■ PS5™ / PS4™ “Dragon Among Men Restoration!” pole”

©SEGA

■ PS5™ / PS4™ / Nintendo Switch™ “Sonic Unknown Frontier”

©SEGA

■ PS5™ / PS4™ “Judgment Gone: Memories of Oblivion”

©SEGA

■ PS5™ / PS4™ / Nintendo Switch™ “Persona 5 Royal Edition”

©ATLUS ©SEGA All rights reserved.

■ PS5™ / PS4™ / Nintendo Switch™ “Kimetsu no Yaiba Fire God Blood Wind Tan”

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

©DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE HINOKAMI CHRONICLES COMMITTEE

Players are advised to note that the event start time and selling price may vary depending on the platform. It is crucial to confirm whether the price of the desired game has been adjusted to reflect the discounted price before making a purchase.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to grab your favorite Sega games at discounted rates during the SEGA Summer Sale First Round!

