Home » SEGA Summer Sale Part 2: Grab Your Favorite Games at Unbelievable Discounts!
Technology

SEGA Summer Sale Part 2: Grab Your Favorite Games at Unbelievable Discounts!

by admin
SEGA Summer Sale Part 2: Grab Your Favorite Games at Unbelievable Discounts!

Sega Holding the “SEGA Summer Sale 2nd Part” with Exciting Discounts on Popular Games

Entertainment Center/Comprehensive Report

Sega Co., Ltd. is captivating gaming enthusiasts with its ongoing “SEGA Summer Sale 2nd Part” promotion. The sale offers irresistible discounts of up to 10% off on select PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Nintendo Switch™ games available on the PlayStation™Store and Nintendo eShop.

One of the notable games joining this promotion is “Persona 5 Royal Edition.” This edition includes over 40 new types of content, making it a must-have for fans. Other exciting titles like “Sonic Uncharted Frontier,” where players get to enjoy supersonic action on a vast island, and “Dragon Restoration among Men,” which provides a thrilling sword action drama set in the Bakumatsu era, have also received special limited-time discounts.

For more information on the promotional items and discounts, interested individuals can visit the dedicated special website. It is important to note that the sale is set to conclude on August 16th (Wednesday), so gamers should take advantage of these fantastic offers before they expire.

SEGA Summer Sale Part 2

■ PS5™ / PS4™ / Nintendo Switch™ “Persona 5 Royal Edition”

■ PS5™ / PS4™ / Nintendo Switch™ “Sonic Unknown Frontier”

■ PS5™ / PS4™ “Dragon Among Men Restoration!” pole

■ PS5™ / PS4™ / Nintendo Switch™ “Kimetsu no Yaiba Fire God Blood Wind Tan”

© Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable
© DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE HINOKAMI CHRONICLES COMMITTEE

■ PS4™/Nintendo Switch™《LOOP8》

© 2023 Marvelous Inc. © SEGA

In addition, Sega has announced that the sale of ATLUS games on the Nintendo eShop will come to a close on August 14th (Monday). Therefore, players who wish to avail of discounts on ATLUS games should make their purchases before the deadline.

See also  Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Impressions - Far Cry meets mirror? Trailer - Gamereactor - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

It is important to note that the event start time and selling price may vary depending on the platform. Players are strongly advised to double-check whether the price of their desired game has been adjusted to reflect the discounted price before making any purchases.

The “SEGA Summer Sale 2nd Part” is creating a frenzy among gamers, providing them with the opportunity to grab some exceptional games at discount prices. With limited time remaining, it’s time to power up those consoles and embark on an unforgettable gaming experience with Sega’s sensational deals.

You may also like

Pretty thin website for Austria’s AI “strategy” costs...

Sam Altman’s bizarre plans for a crypto world...

The iPhone 15: Dynamic Island Design, Thinner Screen...

Buy cheap eMeet Luna/Lite from 47€ (08/2023)

Exploring the LETSHOUER DZ4: A Game-Changing In-Ear Earphone...

iOS 17: These innovations bring the iPhone update

Is Netflix really hiring people to create series...

Meta Introduces Llama 2: A Comparison to GPT-4

25 GB plan for only €9.99 per month

ChatGPT: Cybercriminals Exploit OpenAI’s AI Tool for Bank...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy