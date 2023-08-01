SEGA Summer Sale Part 2: Grab Your Favorite Games at Unbelievable Discounts!

Sega Holding the “SEGA Summer Sale 2nd Part” with Exciting Discounts on Popular Games

Sega Co., Ltd. is captivating gaming enthusiasts with its ongoing “SEGA Summer Sale 2nd Part” promotion. The sale offers irresistible discounts of up to 10% off on select PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Nintendo Switch™ games available on the PlayStation™Store and Nintendo eShop.

One of the notable games joining this promotion is “Persona 5 Royal Edition.” This edition includes over 40 new types of content, making it a must-have for fans. Other exciting titles like “Sonic Uncharted Frontier,” where players get to enjoy supersonic action on a vast island, and “Dragon Restoration among Men,” which provides a thrilling sword action drama set in the Bakumatsu era, have also received special limited-time discounts.

For more information on the promotional items and discounts, interested individuals can visit the dedicated special website. It is important to note that the sale is set to conclude on August 16th (Wednesday), so gamers should take advantage of these fantastic offers before they expire.

SEGA Summer Sale Part 2

■ PS5™ / PS4™ / Nintendo Switch™ “Persona 5 Royal Edition”

■ PS5™ / PS4™ / Nintendo Switch™ “Sonic Unknown Frontier”

■ PS5™ / PS4™ “Dragon Among Men Restoration!” pole

■ PS5™ / PS4™ / Nintendo Switch™ “Kimetsu no Yaiba Fire God Blood Wind Tan”

© Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

© DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE HINOKAMI CHRONICLES COMMITTEE

■ PS4™/Nintendo Switch™《LOOP8》

© 2023 Marvelous Inc. © SEGA

In addition, Sega has announced that the sale of ATLUS games on the Nintendo eShop will come to a close on August 14th (Monday). Therefore, players who wish to avail of discounts on ATLUS games should make their purchases before the deadline.

It is important to note that the event start time and selling price may vary depending on the platform. Players are strongly advised to double-check whether the price of their desired game has been adjusted to reflect the discounted price before making any purchases.

The “SEGA Summer Sale 2nd Part” is creating a frenzy among gamers, providing them with the opportunity to grab some exceptional games at discount prices. With limited time remaining, it’s time to power up those consoles and embark on an unforgettable gaming experience with Sega’s sensational deals.

