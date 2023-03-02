Home Technology Sega: “We dedicate this month to Studio Ryu ga Gotoku” – Like a Dragon 8
Last fall, Sega announced Like a Dragon 8 and revealed they had more projects in the video game series until Like a Dragon: Ishin (which launched last week) was called Yakuza.

The former is a sequel to the beloved Yakuza: Like a Dragon, continuing the story after the previous adventure, and details of other projects are currently unknown. But luckily, this month we seem to be at least somewhat inspired.

Sega has now announced March as a celebration for Ryu ga Gotoku Studio, adding that we can expect“Lots of fun content, giveaways and many other surprises”.While they didn’t specifically mention anything about upcoming games, it seems plausible since it’s a full month of celebration for a video game studio best known for its Like a Dragon series.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed and we’ll be back once we know more.

