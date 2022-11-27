ASROCK Z790 PG SONIC motherboard

For old machine fans born in the 70s and 80s, Sonic Mouse brought a great shock in the early 1990s. Thanks to the 16-bit image processing function of SEGA’s fifth-generation host, the SONIC Sonic Mouse game was launched in 1991. It has extremely fast The image horizontal scroll system brought players an unprecedented speed experience, and the super sound mouse was a great success and became the mascot of SEGA. This is the Z790 PG SONIC motherboard jointly launched by ASROCK and Japan’s SEGA. Childhood memories are really brought back. The hardware is based on the mainstream Z790 PG Riptide motherboard, and it is replaced with a cute Sonic the Hedgehog supersonic mouse shape, which makes us dream back together Good old days of the 90s.

The Z790 PG SONIC motherboard adopts ATX Form Factor design, with a size of 30.5cm x 24.4cm. It is positioned as a mainstream Z790 hardware. The Z790 PG Riptide motherboard is completely transplanted, and the IO Cover, radiator and PCB pattern are changed to blue, blue, and blue. White and silver color, printed with the words SONIC, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG and super sound mouse pattern, so I want to get a white chassis to pull SONIC under the ditch, and then install an emulator to play first.

There is a big golden ring on the IO Cover. This is an important element of the Super Golden Mouse game. If you accidentally touch an enemy or a sharp spear, it will fly out. As a mainstream product, you would not put a MON on it. Similar to the principle of the magic ruler in the 80s and 90s, when the angle of sight is moved, the golden ring rotation effect will appear, which really has the feelings of the 80s and 90s.

On the back of the Z790 PG SONIC motherboard, there is a large supersonic mouse pattern printed on it. Although it cannot be seen after the machine is installed, it is very important for SEGA or supersonic mouse fans. Suddenly, the boot sound effect is the same as the game BGM.

Support 13th generation Core processor, LGA 1700 Socket

The Intel Z790 motherboard follows the previous generation LGA 1700 processor interface, supports the 13th generation Core processor and is compatible with the 12th generation Core processor. The appearance is quite different from the old LGA 115X and 1200, not only from square to rectangular Type, the size is 37.5mm x 45.0mm, the fool-proof groove has been moved to two places on the top and bottom instead of one on the left and right sides. The bigger change is that the opening method of the Socket loading plate is replaced with a structure similar to LGA 1366. The socket rod In the opposite direction to the loading plate.

The new 13th-generation Core series Raptor Lake processors are upgraded to the Intel 7 process (10nm++) with 3rd-generation SuperFin transistors, and also adopt a mixed architecture of large and small cores. The large core (P-Core) adopts a new high-performance Raptor Cove micro-architecture. The small core (E-Core) uses an upgraded version of the energy-efficient Gracemont microarchitecture.

13th Generation Desktop Intel Core Processor Specifications

Intel Core i9-13900K 8 16 24 / 32 36MB 3.0 / 5.8 2.2 / 4.3 ✔ 125W 253W UHD 770 Intel Core i9-13900KF 8 16 24 / 32 36MB 3.0 / 5.8 2.2 / 4.3 ✔ 125W 253W – Intel Core i7-13700K 8 8 16 / 24 30MB 3.4 / 5.4 2.5 / 4.2 ✔ 125W 253W UHD 770 Intel Core i7-13700KF 8 8 16 / 24 30MB 3.4 / 5.4 2.5 / 4.2 ✔ 125W 253W – Intel Core i5-13600K 6 8 14 / 20 24MB 3.5 / 5.1 2.6 / 3.9 ✔ 125W 181W UHD 770 Intel Core i5-13600KF 6 8 14 / 20 24MB 3.5 / 5.1 2.6 / 3.9 ✔ 125W 181W –

Using a new manufacturing process, the main upgrade of Intel’s 13th generation Core processor is that the clock frequency of the large core (P-Core) has been increased by up to 600MHz and the L2 Cache of each core has been increased to 2MB. Compared with the previous generation, the small core (E-Core) , up to 16 cores, L2 Cache capacity up to 4MB, core clock up to 600MHz up to 4.3GHz, cores up to 24 cores, 32 threads designed, max PL2 power consumption up to 253W, single-core performance up 15 % and multi-core performance increased by 41%. It also supports new DDR5 and old DDR4 memory modules, supports native DDR5-5600 and DDR4-3200 memory speeds, and supports the latest PCIe 5.0 transmission technology, providing 16 PCIe 5.0 and 4 PCIe 4.0 lines.

New Intel Z790 SoC

▲ PCH heat sink & Intel Z790 PCH system chip

The new Intel Z790 chipset basically has very close specifications to the Z690 chipset. The overall specifications have not been greatly improved. It supports CPU and memory overclocking. It also uses DMI 4.0 x4 channels. The number of HSIO Lanes remains 38. The biggest difference is The distribution of PCIe Lanes in the crystal group is different. The number of PCIe 4.0 Lanes in the chipset is increased from 12 to 20, the number of PCIe 3.0 Lanes in the chipset is reduced from 16 to 8, and the number of USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interfaces is increased from 1 to 2. The remaining USB 3.2/2.0 interfaces have the same number.

Intel Z790 Series Chipset Specifications

CPU PCIe 5.0 GFX 1×16 / 2×8 1×16 / 2×8 CPU PCIe 4.0 SSD 1×4 1×4 Max HSIO Lanes up to 38 up to 38 Chipset PCIe 4.0 Lanes up to 20 up to 12 Chipset PCIe 3.0 Lanes up to 8 up to 16 DMI 4.0 Support x8 x8 SATA 3.0 (6Gb/s) up to 8 up to 8 Max USB 3.2 Suport

(Gen 2×2 / Gen 2 / Gen 1) 5/10/10 4/10/10 Max USB 2.0 14 14 OC Support IA CPU BCLK

Memory IA CPU BCLK Memory

Support up to DDR5-6800+ OC

▲ Support 4 sets of DDR5 DIMM expansion slots

In terms of memory, the ASROCK Z790 PG SONIC motherboard is a DDR5 model, equipped with 4 sets of DDR5 DIMM expansion slots, supporting Dual Channel dual-channel mode, 2 DIMM per Channel configuration, each set of DIMM expansion slots supports a maximum capacity of 32GB, and the system memory is the largest The capacity is 128GB. In terms of memory speed, the motherboard’s official specifications indicate that it supports the highest DDR5-6800+ OC speed (1DPC 1R).

14 + 1 + 1 groups of 50A Dr.MOS power supply

▲ 14 + 1 + 1 power supply design

In terms of VRM power supply module, Z790 PG SONIC adopts 16 sets of Power Stage digital power supply module design, 14 sets of power supply for CPU vCore, 1 set of power supply for VCCGT, 2 sets of power supply for VCCAUX, using Richtek RT3628AE PWM controller, which is a native 8 + 1 phase dual-channel output configuration, this motherboard adopts 7 + 1 phase parallel double power level operation mode to achieve 14 + 1 + 1 group power supply design.

The power supply of CPU vCore and VCCGT adopts Vishay Siliconix SIC654 Dr.MOS chip. A single chip can provide up to 50A continuous current handling capacity, and the total output of vCore part can reach 700A current load. The VCCAUX power supply part, combined with the previous VCCSA and VCCIO power supply, is responsible for processing the power supply of the CPU internal memory controller and PCIe controller. The motherboard adopts uPI Semi uP1537P PWM controller, which directly drives 1-phase VCCAUX power supply, with 1 set of 2 Vishay SIRA28 38A + 2 under Vishay SIRA10 60A MOSFET configuration.

High-efficiency metal alloy power inductors are used with Taiwan Yubon 5K capacitors to improve the stability of Vcore voltage supply under high load or large overclocking. The black capacitors can have a service life of at least 5,000 hours in an environment of 105ºC, bringing more stable power supply output.

SMT PCIe 5.0 slot, reinforced alloy slot

▲ PCIe 5.0 x16 slot

The ASROCK Z790 PG SONIC motherboard provides 2 sets of PCIe x16 slots, which respectively support up to PCIe 5.0 x16 and PCIe 4.0 x4. The upper PCIE1 slot is provided by CPU LANES, and the lower PCIE2 slot is provided by the Z790 chipset. The chipset provides a set of PCIe 3.0 x1 slots, and adopts an open tail design, which is convenient for users to use peripherals such as video capture cards and sound cards.

PCIe slot configuration

PCIE1 PCIe 5.0 x16 CPU PCIE2 PCIe 4.0 x4 Z790 PCIE3 PCIe 3.0 x1 Z790

The PCIE1 slots are all designed with reinforced metal shells and reinforced ear buckles embedded with metal brackets, which can enhance the supporting force of the slots and reduce the chance of the slots being torn apart. In addition, in order to cope with the transmission speed of PCIe 5.0 up to 128GB/s, PCIE1 changes the slot design with SMT surface mount technology, which can provide more stable signal transmission and reduce the chance of signal attenuation compared with traditional DIP PCIe slots.

Support PCIe Gen5 SSD, 4 M.2 + 8 SATA

▲ 5 M.2 2280 SSD interfaces

ASROCK Z790 PG SONIC provides 5 M.2 SSD interfaces, but it can only support up to 4 M.2 SSDs. The purple is the shared space of M2_1 and M2_5. Just choose one of them to use, and the yellow is the independent M2_2, M2_3 and M2_4, all supporting PCIe Gen4 x4 speed, provided by the PCIe Lanes of the Z790 chipset.

▲ M2_1 and M2_5 SSD interface share space

Both M2_1 and M2_5 M.2 SSD interfaces are provided by CPU Lanes, but they are shared spaces and cannot be used at the same time. M2_1 uses the PCIe Gen4 x4 speed independently provided by the CPU, and M2_5 shares with the graphics card interface to provide PCIe Gen 5 x4 speed. After use, the graphics card interface will be slowed down to PCIe Gen 5 x8.

In addition, the motherboard provides 8 sets of SATA 6Gbps interfaces, all provided by the Z790 system chip, and supports RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, and RAID 10 operation modes. However, the SATA3_0~4 interfaces share the bandwidth with the PCIE3 slot.

Pre-Installed I/O Shield、Lighting Gaming 接口

The ASROCK Z790 PG SONIC motherboard has a flexible I/O baffle design. Compared with the general pre-installed I/O baffle, the flexible I/O baffle reserves more flexible adjustment space, which perfectly corresponds to different styles. The tolerance of the chassis can fit the chassis accurately, and it also improves the problem that the screw holes of the motherboard do not match the chassis.

The motherboard rear I/O provides 1 set of HDMI 2.1 and 1 set of DisplayPort 1.4 display output, HDMI supports up to 4K @60Hz, Display Port 1.4 up to 5K @ 120Hz or 8K @ 60Hz, and also provides 2 sets of USB 2.0 Type-A ports , 4 sets of USB 3.2 Gen1x1 5Gbps Type-A interfaces, 2 sets of USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 10Gbps Type-A interfaces, and 1 set of USB 3.2 Gen 1 5Gbps Type-C interfaces, the overall number of USB is very sufficient.

The yellow USB Type A interface incorporates Lightning Gaming technology, which is specially used to connect Keyboard / Mouse devices to provide a connection effect with lower jitter and lower latency, which is very important for gamers.

▲ Front USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 2×2 interface

In addition, the motherboard provides 1 set of USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 20Gbps front USB Type-C ports, and 2 sets of USB 3.2 Gen 1 front USB Type-A ports.

2.5G Killer LAN Network Module

▲ Killer E3100G 2.5G network chip

In terms of wired network, the ASROCK Z790 PG SONIC motherboard adopts the Killer E3100G 2.5G gaming network chip, which is based on the Intel I225-V network chip, and provides support for the Killer Control Center software, which is especially optimized for gaming applications, with the highest Prioritize online game connection packets to achieve a lower-latency game connection experience, and support a network connection speed of up to 2500Mbps, which shortens the time required to download games and transfer files, bringing a more refreshing network connection experience.

Realtek ALC897 Audio Chip

▲ Realtek ALC897 audio chip

In terms of sound effect, ASROCK Z790 PG SONIC motherboard adopts Realtek ALC897 sound effect chip, supports up to 7.1-channel theater-level surround sound effect, S/PDIF optical fiber output, has line isolation design for left and right channels, and is equipped with high-quality sound effect capacitors. A common sound chip configuration for low- and mid-range motherboards.

ASROCK Z790 PG SONIC

Price: HK$2,190

Enquiry: Felton Distribution (2273-8393) / QC Supplies (3853-5353)

Editor’s comment:

ASROCK cooperates with Japan SEGA to launch the Z790 PG SONIC motherboard. Childhood memories are really brought back to life. The hardware is based on the mainstream Z790 PG Riptide motherboard, and it is replaced with a cute Sonic the Hedgehog supersonic mouse. Let us all dream back to the 90s good times.