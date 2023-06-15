Segway-Ninebot presents the innovative robot lawn mower Segway Navimow at spoga + gafa 2023

The equivalent of around 21,000 soccer fields have already been mowed with the Segway Navimow. Now Segway-Ninebot is presenting this robot lawn mower with the innovation “VisionFence” at the spoga+gafa in Cologne from June 18th to 20th

DACH region – the region with the highest turnover in Europe

Segway-Ninebot’s robot lawn mower Navimow is nowhere more popular in Europe than in the DACH region. Most Navimows are sold in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In addition to the USA and Canada, the smart gardening aid is currently available in 25 European countries.

A neat look with the help of the Segway Navimow

The Navimow gives countless lawns around the world a neat look. To date, more than 520,000 lawn mowing operations have been started, and an area of ​​150 million square meters has already been mowed. This corresponds to the area of ​​21,000 soccer fields.

“With the rapidly expanding sales areas and growing sales volume, Navimow has become one of the best-known brands for robotic lawn mowers. Our goal is to provide the best mowing experience with the highest standards of product quality, customer service and channel support.” said Ryan Kong, Segway Navimow sales director.

Innovative Features des Segway Navimow

The Navimow also works without first laying perimeter wires. Thanks to its innovative Exact Fusion Locating System (EFLS), the device can select the optimal mowing path and automatically change the mowing direction after completing a lap.

In this way, unwanted marks can be avoided and the lawn can grow healthier. In addition, the Navimow is one of the quietest robot lawn mowers on the market. Its volume is just 54 decibels, the volume of a conventional electric toothbrush.

Innovation: “VisionFence“-Sensor

The Navimov’s AI-powered VisionFence sensor makes it possible to mow complex lawns even more precisely. The VisionFence sensor’s AI chip and visual detection algorithm also help Navimow to detect objects in its mowing path faster and more accurately.

Segway-Ninebot is presenting the Navimov at this year’s spoga + gafa from June 18th to 20th in Cologne in Hall 6, Stand B024 – C025.

Segway was acquired by Ninebot in April 2020. Segway products and technologies have been integrated into Ninebot’s portfolio. Ninebot is a Chinese company specializing in the development of electric vehicles and mobility solutions.

