Seiko 5 Automatic 21 Jewels Gold

What is the picture that pops up in everyone’s mind when Seiko is mentioned?

That must be Seiko 5. Seiko 5 is one of the watch series of the Japanese watch factory “Seikosha” (formerly known as: Hattori Watch Co.). Since Seiko launched the first Seiko 5 series in 1963, it has not stopped production after 60 years. It can be said to be a long-lasting watch. Not bad. And why does Seiko 5 have a number “5”? The reason for this is because it has five important elements:

1. Automatic winding

2. The date and week are displayed in the same window

3. Waterproof function

4. The crown is located at four o’clock

Five, durable

But the one I have is quite special. The crown is at the three o’clock direction. In fact, this is not particularly unusual, because Seiko 5 is divided into three different series: Sports, Actus and Sportsmatic. You can think of Seiko. 5 During the 60 years, there must be thousands of styles to meet the needs of everyone (a big pit). In addition, there are some Seiko 5 styles that design the calendar week at the six o’clock position.

This golden Seiko 5 is about an old gold watch from the 1970s. Although the surface is generally beautiful, the case and strap have faded, the surface glass is also scratched, and the fluorescent coating on the pointer There is also some paint peeling. I found that this watch was dug out from the depths of the watch repair tool pile. At first I thought it was just a parts watch, but I didn’t expect that after turning the crown to wind up, the hands started to tick and tick, and the movement was in good condition. Don’t help it wash the oil.

Just like this, I accidentally added a gold watch to my wardrobe. Of course, gold watches do have a tacky evaluation, but many watch players have more or less a gold watch in their collections, and old gold watches are matched with ancient works. It is very suitable. The elders in the family may have a gold watch and I guess the probability is very high, you might as well borrow it from them and savor the charm of the old gold watch.

