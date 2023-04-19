Seiko Astron x “Evil Castle: Island of the Dead” joint watch is on sale in limited quantities, wear the watch of Leon and Chris to fight | 4Gamers

Salary as high as Lyon? Try this one. The new Capcom animation film “Evil Castle: Island of the Dead”, which will be released in the summer of 2023, will launch the Nexter series of limited joint watches co-branded by Leon, Chris and Seiko Astron. The two watches will also be played by the two protagonists in the movie. wear.

This series of joint watches will be released on May 12. There are two styles of Lyon and Chris, each limited to 600 pieces worldwide. Lyon’s style is priced at 319,000 yen (approximately NT$72,000), and Chris’s style is priced at 330,000 yen (equivalent to approximately NT$75,000).

◤ #resident evil: Death Island◢ 📣Collaboration product②

<セイコー アストロン> From the Nexter series

Two limited edition models ⌚ in collaboration with Leon and Chris will be released on 5/12 (Fri.) 🔥

In the play, Leon and Chris actually wear it and appear 💨https://t.co/o0JyAxFVEG#d_island #REBHFun pic.twitter.com/OBRNlkf2Dj — Resident Evil (Capcom) Official (@BIO_OFFICIAL) April 18, 2023

SSH131 Leon S. Kennedy joint model

The body is composed of an all-black metal case and a bezel with city codes on the side, with a black calfskin strap and a gray theme dial, and the hour markers, hour and minute hands are all coated with ivory luminous coating.

SSH129 Chris Redfield Collaboration

Different from the composition of the metal + leather strap of the Lyon model, the Chris model is almost entirely made of metal, and only the dial is made of gray-green asphalt texture; in addition, the strap is designed with a short pitch, so that the watch fits the arm and is not easy to slip, making the watch more comfortable overall. It meets the durable needs of Chris who needs to fight in various environments.

In addition, as a style with a global limit of 600 pieces, the box naturally has a large “Evil Castle: Island of the Dead” limited edition logo, and the serial number of X/600 will also be engraved on the back cover of the two watches, allowing you Feel the sense of honor that is only one in six hundredth of the world.