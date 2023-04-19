Home » Seiko Astron x “Evil Castle: Island of the Dead” joint watch is on sale in limited quantities, wear the watch of Leon and Chris to fight | 4Gamers
Technology

Seiko Astron x “Evil Castle: Island of the Dead” joint watch is on sale in limited quantities, wear the watch of Leon and Chris to fight | 4Gamers

by admin
Seiko Astron x “Evil Castle: Island of the Dead” joint watch is on sale in limited quantities, wear the watch of Leon and Chris to fight | 4Gamers

Salary as high as Lyon? Try this one. The new Capcom animation film “Evil Castle: Island of the Dead”, which will be released in the summer of 2023, will launch the Nexter series of limited joint watches co-branded by Leon, Chris and Seiko Astron. The two watches will also be played by the two protagonists in the movie. wear.

This series of joint watches will be released on May 12. There are two styles of Lyon and Chris, each limited to 600 pieces worldwide. Lyon’s style is priced at 319,000 yen (approximately NT$72,000), and Chris’s style is priced at 330,000 yen (equivalent to approximately NT$75,000).

SSH131 Leon S. Kennedy joint model

The body is composed of an all-black metal case and a bezel with city codes on the side, with a black calfskin strap and a gray theme dial, and the hour markers, hour and minute hands are all coated with ivory luminous coating.

messageImage_1681876735812

leon_clock_img02

leon_clock_img03

SSH129 Chris Redfield Collaboration

Different from the composition of the metal + leather strap of the Lyon model, the Chris model is almost entirely made of metal, and only the dial is made of gray-green asphalt texture; in addition, the strap is designed with a short pitch, so that the watch fits the arm and is not easy to slip, making the watch more comfortable overall. It meets the durable needs of Chris who needs to fight in various environments.

messageImage_1681876754287

chris_clock_img02

chris_clock_img03

In addition, as a style with a global limit of 600 pieces, the box naturally has a large “Evil Castle: Island of the Dead” limited edition logo, and the serial number of X/600 will also be engraved on the back cover of the two watches, allowing you Feel the sense of honor that is only one in six hundredth of the world.

SBXC129_box

 SBXC129_bac

See also  "Father of Evil Castle" Mikami Shinji will leave Tango Gameworks. His latest work "Hi-Fi RUSH" is well received #capcom (189856)

You may also like

Coupon 2023: HK$2,241 to buy Samsung tablet +...

Flashback 2 launches in November, will get a...

Microbiome: Bacteria on the skin can fight cancer

Carpet checks on non-residents? The hoax of the...

The European Jupiter Ice Moon Probe successfully separated...

how to accelerate speed-to-value in enterprises

10 tricks you (maybe) don’t know to better...

🎮A watch inspired by Leon and Chris from...

Microsoft Towards Divorce With NVIDIA? The next AI...

Milan Design Week, the swing by Amazon and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy