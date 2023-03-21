The Seiko Prospex collection debuts a new three-day mechanical GMT diving watch. (Provided by Seiko, the same below)

The Japanese watch brand Seiko launched the first Japanese-made diving watch 62MS in 1965. With a waterproof depth of 150 meters and a double gasket crown, it has excellent precision performance underwater. Since then, Seiko has continued to upgrade on the basis of 62MS, and it is newly launched this year. The Seiko Prospex series is based on the diving watch in 1968, adding three-day chain and GMT function, once again demonstrating its professional status in the field of diving watches.

The new movement 6R54 has a GMT function and a power reserve of up to 72 hours.

Seiko has developed a new 6R54 movement based on the 6R movement, which has a GMT function and a power reserve of up to 72 hours, and the waterproof depth has also been increased to 200 meters. The hour and minute hands on the dial are clear and easy to read, and the GMT time hands can also be read at a glance. With a Lumibrite luminous face plate and a unidirectional rotating ceramic bezel, it can still be clearly read in a deep-sea environment with poor light source, making it the best watch for divers. reliable partner.

Seiko Prospex 1968 GMT diving watch modern interpretation (green), about 56,600 yuan.

Seiko Prospex 1968 GMT diving watch modern interpretation (black), about 56,600 yuan.

The new Seiko Prospex series launched a total of three color options. In addition to the classic black and green, ice blue is a limited edition launched to commemorate Seiko’s 110th anniversary. The ice blue dial is inspired by polar glaciers, echoing the first diving watch in 1965. The 62MS, which accompanied the Japanese Antarctic Expedition on its eighth polar mission, provides reliability and legibility in harsh environments. All three watches are equipped with a three-link stainless steel bracelet. The slender appearance is more comfortable to wear. It is expected to be launched in June.

Seiko Prospex 1968 GMT diving watch modern interpretation (ice blue), about 63,300 yuan, limited to 400 pieces worldwide.

