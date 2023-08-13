Seizing the Business Opportunities of Augmented Reality (AR) Marketing: Insights from Successful Applications

Augmented reality (AR) technology is rapidly progressing and finding its place in the marketing industry, leading to a surge in commercial value. According to a recent study, the global AR market is predicted to reach $100 billion by 2024 and skyrocket to $332.6 billion by 2028. As the potential for AR marketing opportunities continues to grow, various applications provide valuable insights on how to seize them.

One effective way to leverage AR technology in marketing planning is by creating an immersive interactive experience that combines virtual reality with brand characteristics. Pico, a prime example of this approach, used AR during the “PUBG Mobile M” celebration to target Generation Z and millennials. By combining digital experience with AR, Pico created an online game version called “PUBG Mobile M 4th Dimension.” Participants were encouraged to look for the AR “airdrop” logo, which provided opportunities to win prizes and trigger game downloads. The activity generated over 20 million impressions, with a remarkable total page conversion rate of 32.3%.

Other competitions and large-scale events have also harnessed the power of AR, merging it with art to create visually stunning experiences. Pico, for instance, utilized 3D and AR elements during the opening ceremony of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup. These elements were projected onto the stadium, accompanied by laser and fireworks effects that showcased Iraqi culture. This combination heightened the sense of presence for the audience, providing them with a captivating multi-sensory experience.

Moreover, AR has proven to be advantageous for retail outlets in attracting customers and enhancing consumer desire. Coach, a notable brand, installed an AR mirror in the window of its flagship store in the United States. As pedestrians passed by, the mirror automatically displayed images of the best-selling Coach handbags they were holding. Animated technology allowed pedestrians to appreciate the various features of the handbags by posing in front of the mirror. The installation of the AR mirror resulted in a nearly 50% increase in the number of visitors within a week, and a staggering 93.5% surge in the number of people viewing the store’s window.

AR development continues to break barriers, as seen in Disney’s innovative non-head-mounted AR project. Disney is using computer vision to track tourists’ perspectives, projecting 3D images directly to their eyes based on specific angles. This enables tourists to experience AR visuals in the real world without the need for any AR devices, creating a seamless blend of reality and play experience.

To stand out as industry leaders, it is crucial for businesses to have insight into current technology and marketing trends. By integrating the appropriate technology into brand activation, companies can effectively cater to the needs of their target audience.

Overall, the growing maturity of AR technology and its increasing commercial value present a wealth of business opportunities in the marketing industry. As the global AR market continues to expand, companies that successfully tap into this potential will undoubtedly reap the rewards.

