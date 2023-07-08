Self-sufficient on the go: power banks, power stations & solar for gardens, outdoors & Co.

Many technical devices such as laptops are becoming lighter and more compact, smartphones, and increasingly also tablets, have become an integral part of our everyday lives. However, the energy requirements of the devices are increasing, and the battery capacity is often only sufficient to get them through the day. The simplest solution are power banks. These now offer enough capacity to even charge a laptop. But what do you do when you’re on the go and there’s no plug? Then solar modules are a possibility to supply the power banks or even a power station with energy.

Be careful with large capacity specifications in mAh



Many manufacturers and sellers advertise with large numbers for the capacity of a battery. 20,000 mAh or even more are not uncommon here. If you then argue with voltages of 12 volts or 18 volts, this suggests a larger capacity than actually exists.

The capacity of a battery is usually given in watt-hours (Wh) or milliwatt-hours (mWh) as well as in ampere-hours (Ah) and milliampere-hours (mAh). And right here is the crux of the matter. Unfortunately, the indication in ampere-hours is not sufficient, because in order to determine the actual capacity, the voltage of the battery is also required and unfortunately people like to cheat here.

A power bank consists of several individual battery cells that are connected to each other in order to provide the appropriate, usually higher, output voltage for USB or PD connections. If you connect two battery cells in series, the voltages add up. 2 × 3.6 volts then become 1 × 7.2 volts, which can then be used for a 5 volt USB output. However, the values ​​for the milliampere value of the individual cells do not add up. A battery cell then has a capacity of 2500 mAh at 3.6 volts. Two identical battery cells then have either 2500 mAh at 7.2 volts or 5000 mAh at 3.6 volts. In the end, both come out with about 18 Wh of energy. But the sum of the mAh of all individual cells of a power bank is often given, so that the number appears as large as possible.

You are on the safe side if the information is given in watt hours, because this means that all rechargeable batteries and batteries can be easily compared. Depending on the model, an iPhone 13 and 14 has a battery with a capacity of between 9 Wh (13 mini) and 17 Wh (iPhone 14 Pro Max). A power bank with 10,000mAh / 36 Wh (10Ah x 3.6V = 36Wh) would have enough energy to charge an iPhone 14 twice and an iPhone 13 mini almost three times.

Powerbanks & Solarpanels



The easiest way to recharge small devices that can be charged via USB is with small solar panels. However, such a module cannot be used directly for charging, because a solar module without additional electronics supplies an unregulated voltage that also changes depending on the load and solar radiation. So that devices can be charged safely, a charge controller is required, which steers the current coming from the solar module in the right direction. Around 5 volts for a simple USB connection, up to 20 volts for connections with QC 3.0 (Quick Charge) or USB-C PD (Power Delivery) are common.

Die foldable Bogseth solar panels With 21 watts and 30 watts of maximum power, devices are an inexpensive way to charge a power bank directly. At Amazon they cost around 60 Euro. Two USB ports (1x USB-A and 1x USB-C) with QC3.0 (max. 18 watts) offer broad compatibility for all kinds of devices. Practical loops on the corners together with the included snap hooks allow it to be attached to the backpack. When folded, the module takes up little space and can easily be stowed in a backpack.

If you need a little more power, you can do that Flashfish module for 130 Euro resort to Amazon. This is available in a version with 60 watts and 100 watts. If there is enough sunlight, 45 watts are available at the USB-C output, which is usually enough to charge a laptop. It is practical that the 18 volt output voltage of the solar module is also available directly via a 5521 barrel connector in order to charge a small power station (top list).

If you park your car in one place for several days, you know the problem that the starter battery slowly loses charge over time. Especially if you open the doors more often, lock and unlock the car or even charge devices using the cigarette lighter. Here creates one Ecoworthy solar panel ab 30 Euro at Amazon for a fix. The 10-watt module has a 12-volt charge controller for a car battery and can be connected directly to the car battery, for example via the cigarette lighter or simple clamps. 10 watts isn’t much, but it’s usually enough throughout the day to compensate for the small losses caused by the on-board electronics, so that you can still start the car at the end of your vacation.

As beautiful as a solar module is, it is not always sunny when you want to charge something, or the device to be charged is in use and the charging cable is just a nuisance. This is where power banks can help, because they store the electrical energy in a battery and are therefore independent of the sun as a power source. If you now combine a solar module and battery in one device, the whole thing becomes even more flexible.

Die Revolt Powerbank Solar ab 32 Euro has two USB-A ports and is specified with a capacity of 8,000 mAh. This means that a current smartphone can be charged almost twice. The power bank is charged via the integrated solar modules with 5 watts, which under ideal conditions takes around 6 hours to fully recharge the power bank. If that takes too long, you can also charge via the USB port, for example in combination with one of the solar modules presented at the beginning of the article. A built-in LED is practical, which can be used as a camping light or flashlight if necessary. A little cheaper, but equipped with only 4000 mAh is the Revolt Solar-Powerbank for 17 Euro at Amazon.

Die Revolt Solar Bank is a set of power banks with fold-out solar modules. At Amazon, the Pearl product costs around 57 Euro. With the same capacity and the same connections as the previously presented Revolt Powerbank Solar model, the solar module with one watt is hardly enough to really charge the power bank. But half a battery charge under ideal conditions should be possible.

Power bank alternatives: electricity without a solar panel



If you want to play it safe, you can use a power bank that can be charged using muscle power. The Revolt USB crank generator for scarce 100 Euro has a fairly generous battery with 22500mAh (83Wh) and can charge devices with up to 18 watts via USB QC3.0. Simultaneous charging of the battery (via the USB-C input with 18 watts) and charging of devices via the battery is possible. In addition, there is an LED spot lamp and a flat LED panel, which can be set to different brightness levels.

Charging a cell phone with a crank probably takes a long time, but within 5 to 10 minutes you should be able to generate enough electricity for a short phone call or for a while using the built-in LED.

A combination of solar power and muscle power makes this possible 4smarts Solar Powerbank Prepper with 12,000 mAh. The offers significantly more capacity Revolt crank dynamo power bank for 101 Euro. Foldable solar modules are included here. Also the LED lamp from Semptec for 21 Euro at Amazon can be charged by cranking. Here, however, the primary application is actually lighting with 15 or 65 lumens. A USB device can also be charged if necessary.

Power banks with additional functions



The following devices are somewhat smaller, lighter and primarily used as light sources. However, the built-in battery can also be used to charge smaller devices such as a cell phone if necessary. Two favorable representatives of this guild are the LCOZX Solar Campinglampe with 4800 mAh and a USB-A connection for 21 Euro at Amazon. The size of the solar module is more of a nice gimmick than a real charging aid. It is better to charge the device directly via USB.

The comparable in price Lunartec LED-Campinglampe ab 17 Euro Amazon therefore dispenses with the “solar module”, but offers a little more capacity with a 6000 mAh battery. Another special feature is that you can switch the light between white light (6500K) and yellow light (2400K). The latter is said to attract fewer mosquitoes and other insects.

It is particularly practical in summer Sichler 3-in-1 cordless camping fan for 30 Euro. In addition to its function as a fan, it can also be used as a camping light thanks to the built-in LEDs and, thanks to the 4800mAh battery (17 Wh), it can also charge smaller devices via USB. With a full battery, the manufacturer promises a good 5 hour runtime, if you use the light and USB charging function at the same time, the time is of course shortened.

You can get more power banks with a flashlight for as little as 5 euros. These then have a low capacity. Better are variants with a capacity of 25,000 mAh, which you can get from 30 euros.

A mobile jump-start solution is also advisable when going on holiday. These are power banks that can be used to jump start the car with an adapter and can generate the peak current required by the car battery for a short period of time. We explain more about this topic in the guide to starting aid: power banks, power stations and chargers for car batteries.

Compact Powerstations from Photovoltaik



Anyone who also wants to supply larger devices will probably not be able to avoid a power station. In return, you get a mobile energy storage device with a 230-volt socket, 12-volt connection for the car and additional USB ports. With fold-out solar modules, you can also charge the power station on the go or at home via the socket before you travel.

A compact model is more suitable for holidays than a large device that is supposed to supply the household with electricity after a blackout. Either as a single device for 200 euros or in connection with a 60-watt solar module for a total of 250 euros Revolt Solargenerator a particularly smaller representative of his guild. But it is more compact, at 1.6 kilograms it is also lighter and cheaper than its larger colleagues. The 230 volt output delivers a maximum of 100 watts, which is sufficient for most laptop and tablet power supplies. With a capacity of 155 Wh, you can charge a Macbook Air M1 about twice.

Conclusion



What the ideal setup for a camping holiday looks like depends of course on the devices used and how often they have to be charged. If you need to save space and weight, you are well advised to use small power banks with many functions such as light, solar module and possibly a crank. It is important to make sure that all the devices you have with you can be charged easily (quick charge, USB-C ports, etc.).

If space and weight are not so important, then you are much more flexible with individual gadgets such as a separate solar module, a power bank and, if necessary, a camping light with a battery or a fan. Especially since separate solar modules usually have a little more power and you can charge a power bank and mobile phone or the camping light at the same time during the day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

