Sell ​​Online Course or Online Video Course | TechSmith

As an expert, artist, trainer or coach, you are passionate about a topic or your products. Now you have put your heart and soul into creating an online course or producing an online video course and of course you want to sell this online course or online video course and generate income from it in the long term. But how do you do that? Read our article about what is important if you want to successfully sell an online course or want to make money with online video courses.

1. Think entrepreneurially and develop a sales strategy

Ideally, you have determined the need for your course topic and aligned the content to your target group before creating your online course. If not, then you should definitely do it again.

You also need a sales strategy: Selling an online course or marketing online video courses requires similar thought and action as selling physical goods in a store. Among other things, you need a place where you sell your goods = online courses (a website). You need to promote your goods = online courses (e.g. with social media marketing, email marketing, Google Ads etc.). And you have to nurture your customers in order to gain regular customers or be recommended.

Write down any areas that are important to your sales strategy. If you are unfamiliar with an area, e.g. B. in social media marketing, then get external support. This allows you to better focus on those aspects of your online course offering that match your strengths.

2. Be visible with website, landing page(s) and SEO

The central place to sell your online course or online video course is your online presence. Of course, you can also use an online course marketplace like Udemy or Skillshare, but it will take a lot of effort or a special sales strategy to make any significant income there. It is better to create a separate website with landing page(s) for each of your online courses. To make this easier for you, there is a wide range of online course platforms. These take care of hosting your course content, offer templates for landing pages and many other functions. The creation of a website and landing page involves the development of your own corporate design in order to be recognizable. If you have several courses on offer, it is worth creating a separate landing page for each course, which you can enrich with a meaningful description and course-specific information. In order for your courses to be found via online searches, you must enrich the descriptions, titles and meta tags with keywords, i.e. optimize them for search engines.

3. Make the buying process as customer-friendly as possible

The aim of your online offer is of course the sale. Make sure to make the buying process as user-friendly as possible. Ensure a simple, secure and transparent payment function and make sure to offer all common payment methods (credit card, direct debit, instant transfer, PayPal, etc.). Many online course platforms offer the processing of payments and billing as a service that course providers can use for a transaction fee. This can save you a lot of work for your own bookkeeping. If you have several courses on offer, you can also consider a course flat rate or a course subscription to give your customers access to your entire range of courses for a one-time or recurring fee.

4. Protect your course content from unwanted access or copying

Make sure your customers can only access the course content they paid for. With watermarks and your logo in videos, PDF and other media, you make the unauthorized copying and distribution of your painstakingly created course content more difficult. Also remember to refer to your copyright and the consequences of unauthorized copying and distribution in the imprint and in the terms and conditions.

5. Offer a customer platform for exchange and questions

Make sure your customers can contact you if they have questions about the course content or have problems with the course material. Of course, that doesn’t mean you have to be available 24/7. The best thing to do is set up an exchange platform as part of your online course offering, through which questions can be asked directly. A special digital room for the thematic exchange between your customers can also be interesting for them. Many online course platforms offer the submission of a closed member area as a service. Alternatively, you can set up chat platforms like Slack or Teams for this.

6. Use newsletters and social media marketing

Use e-mail and newsletters to provide long-term information about your offer and your online courses. Many online course platforms also offer an integrated email marketing tool for this. However, there are also independent newsletter tools that you can use to maintain your mailing list and create and send your newsletters. Keep in mind that you must not add recipients to a newsletter distribution list without being asked and without confirmation.

Of course, you also need to be present on social media. Use platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube to draw attention to your online courses and get in touch with potential customers. If you want to sell online video courses, you can promote it on YouTube with a teaser or free video content. Of course, you can also advertise on YouTube or social ads on platforms like Facebook and Insta or Google Ads, which appear at the top of Google searches.

7. Present yourself as an expert at trade fairs and events

Make a name for yourself as an expert on your online course topic. Take part in trade fairs and events. Many events and training courses are now taking place online or as hybrid events, which makes it easier for the speakers to participate and can also ensure a greater reach. But that’s not all: If you are listed in the program or on the event website, you can refer to your online course offer there and possibly even link to it.