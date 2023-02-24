Colorful BATTLE-AX B760M-PLUS D5 V20 motherboard

▲ Colorful BATTLE-AX B760M-PLUS D5 V20 motherboard

Colorful has launched a new BATTLE-AX B760M-PLUS D5 V20 motherboard, equipped with 12 + 1 + 1 55A DrMOS power supply modules, paired with 2 sets of large aluminum extruded VRM heatsinks, enough for the Intel Core 13th generation processor platform, and supports the latest PCIe 5.0 transmission interface, 3 sets of M.2 NVMe SSD configuration, 2.5G LAN network module, and pre-loaded M.2 WiFi slot, with better materials and motherboard functions at the same price, very suitable for users with limited budget home use.

The Colorful BATTLE-AX B760M-PLUS D5 V20 motherboard adopts M-ATX Form Factor design, the size is 24.5cm x 24.5cm, 6 layers of 2oz Copper PCB layer design, black PCB with gray heat sink, large BATTLE- AX is silk-screened and a large number of small squares are added for appearance embellishment, bringing a solid and unpretentious appearance design.

Supports 13th generation Core processors, new LGA 1700 Socket

The Intel B760 motherboard has a brand-new LGA 1700 processor interface. The appearance is quite different from the old LGA 115X and 1200. Not only has it changed from a square shape to a rectangular shape, the size is 37.5mm x 45.0mm. There are two places on the top and bottom instead of one on the left and right sides. The bigger change is that the opening method of the Socket loading plate is replaced with a structure similar to LGA 1366, and the direction of the socket rod is opposite to that of the loading plate.

▲ New LGA 1700 Socket

Although the processor interface of this generation is called LGA 1700, the number of LGA Pins is actually 1800 pins, and 100 pins have not yet been defined, which will be reserved for future CPUs as additional power or I/O pins. The use of feet is similar to that of LGA 2011.

13th Generation Desktop Intel Core Processor Specifications

Intel Core i9-13900K 8 16 24 / 32 36MB 3.0 / 5.8 2.2 / 4.3 ✔ 125W 253W UHD 770 Intel Core i9-13900KF 8 16 24 / 32 36MB 3.0 / 5.8 2.2 / 4.3 ✔ 125W 253W – Intel Core i9-13900 8 16 24 / 32 36MB 2.0 / 5.6 1.5 / 4.2 65W 219W UHD 770 Intel Core i9-13900F 8 16 24 / 32 36MB 2.0 / 5.6 1.5 / 4.2 65W 219W – Intel Core i7-13700K 8 8 16 / 24 30MB 3.4 / 5.4 2.5 / 4.2 ✔ 125W 253W UHD 770 Intel Core i7-13700KF 8 8 16 / 24 30MB 3.4 / 5.4 2.5 / 4.2 ✔ 125W 253W – Intel Core i7-13700 8 8 16 / 24 30MB 2.1 / 5.2 1.5 / 4.1 65W 219W UHD 770 Intel Core i7-13700F 8 8 16 / 24 30MB 2.1 / 5.2 1.5 / 4.1 65W 219W – Intel Core i5-13600K 6 8 14 / 20 24MB 3.5 / 5.1 2.6 / 3.9 ✔ 125W 181W UHD 770 Intel Core i5-13600KF 6 8 14 / 20 24MB 3.5 / 5.1 2.6 / 3.9 ✔ 125W 181W – Intel Core i5-13600 6 8 14 / 20 24MB 2.7 / 5.0 2.0 / 3.7 65W 154W UHD 770 Intel Core i5-13500 6 8 14 / 20 24MB 2.5 / 4.8 1.8 / 3.5 65W 154W UHD 770 Intel Core i5-13400 6 4 10 / 16 20MB 2.5 / 4.6 1.8 / 3.3 65W 148W UHD 730 Intel Core i5-13400F 6 4 10 / 16 20MB 2.5 / 4.6 1.8 / 3.3 65W 148W – Intel Core i3-13100 4 4 / 8 12MB 3.4 / 4.5 – 60W 89W UHD 730 Intel Core i3-13100F 4 4 / 8 12MB 3.4 / 4.5 – 58W 89W –

The new 13th-generation Core series Raptor Lake processors are upgraded to the Intel 7 process (10nm++) with 3rd-generation SuperFin transistors, and also adopt a mixed architecture of large and small cores. The large core (P-Core) adopts a new high-performance Raptor Cove micro-architecture. The small core (E-Core) uses an upgraded version of the energy-efficient Gracemont microarchitecture. Using a new process, the main upgrade of Intel’s 13th generation Core processor is that the clock frequency of the large core (P-Core) has been increased by up to 600MHz and the L2 Cache of each core has been increased to 2MB, compared with the small core (E-Core). In the previous generation, the maximum 16 cores were increased, the L2 Cache capacity was increased to 4MB, the core clock frequency was increased by 600MHz to a maximum of 4.3GHz, the number of cores was up to 24 cores, 32 threads design, the maximum PL2 power consumption was 253W, and the single-core performance was improved. 15% and multi-core performance increased by 41%. It also supports new DDR5 and old DDR4 memory modules, supports native DDR5-5600 and DDR4-3200 memory speeds, and supports the latest PCIe 5.0 transmission technology, providing 16 PCIe 5.0 and 4 PCIe 4.0 lines.

New Intel B760 SoC

▲ PCH heat sink & Intel B760 PCH system chip

Intel launched the mid-range B760 chipset for the 13th generation Core processor. Compared with the Z790, it has reduced functions and specifications. For example, the Z790 can support PCIe 5.0 dual x8 graphics interfaces, while the B760 can only be divided into a single PCIe 5.0 x16. At the same time, B760 only supports memory overclocking, not CPU Ratio overclocking. At the same time, DMI 4.0 Lanes is also reduced from x8 to x4, and the bandwidth between CPU and PCH chip is reduced to 7.96GB/s, which is the main market range of the two.

Intel 700 Series Chipset Specifications

CPU PCIe 5.0 GFX 1×16 1×16 1×16 / 2×8 1×16 / 2×8 CPU PCIe 4.0 SSD 1×4 1×4 1×4 1×4 Max HSIO Lanes up to 24 up to 24 up to 34 up to 38 Chipset PCIe 4.0 Lanes up to 6 up to 10 up to 16 up to 20 Chipset PCIe 3.0 Lanes up to 8 up to 4 up to 8 up to 8 DMI 4.0 Support x4 x4 x8 x8 SATA 3.0 (6Gb/s) up to 4 up to 4 up to 8 up to 8 Max USB 3.2 Suport

(Gen 2×2 / Gen 2 / Gen 1) 2/4/6 2/4/6 2/4/8 5/10/10 Max USB 2.0 12 12 14 14 OC Support Memory Memory Memory IA CPU BCLK

Memory

Compared with the previous generation Intel B660 chipset, the new Intel B760 chipset has increased the number of PCIe 4.0 Lanes from 6 to 10, and reduced the number of PCIe 3.0 Lanes from 8 to 4. Other specifications are exactly the same. Compared with the Z790 chipset, the number of HSIO Lanes of the B760 chipset is reduced from 38 to 24, the number of PCIe 4.0 Lanes and PCIe 3.0 Lanes is reduced by half, the number of SATA is also reduced from 8 to 4, and the number of USB 3.2 is also reduced. Therefore, the B760 reduces the selling price cost by reducing peripheral expansion specifications to meet the needs of low-end and middle-end users.

Support up to DDR5-6400+ OC

▲ Support 4 sets of DDR5 DIMM expansion slots

In terms of memory, the Colorful BATTLE-AX B760M-PLUS D5 V20 motherboard is the B760 DDR5 version, equipped with 4 sets of DDR4 DIMM expansion slots, supporting Dual Channel dual-channel mode, 2 DIMM per Channel configuration, and each set of DIMM expansion slots supports a maximum of 32GB Capacity, the maximum capacity of the system memory is 128GB. In terms of memory speed, the motherboard’s official specifications indicate that it supports the highest DDR5-6400+ OC speed.

The test uses i9-13900K CPU with TeamGroup T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5-7600 16GB x2 memory. After manually adjusting the operating voltage and delay value, it successfully overclocked to DDR5-7000 CL34 Gear 2 and completed the AIDA64 memory read and write speed test. Because the BIOS adjustment in the Colorful motherboard is not friendly to memory overclocking settings, the memory overclocking frequency potential is not as good as other brand motherboards, but the overclocking potential of DDR5 7000 is enough for ordinary consumers.

12 + 1 + 1 55A DrMOS power supply module

▲ Using 12 + 1 +1 55A DrMOS power supply modules

In terms of VRM power supply modules, the Colorful BATTLE-AX B760M-PLUS D5 V20 motherboard adopts a 14-phase digital power supply design, of which 12 are for CPU vCore, 1 is for VCCGT, and 1 is for VCCAUX. Current load, enhance system stability to cope with heavy computing demands.

▲ RT3628AE PWM controller

▲ AOZ5516QI (BR00) 55A DrMOS chip

The Colorful BATTLE-AX B760M-PLUS D5 V20 motherboard adopts the Richtek RT3628AE PWM controller, supports a maximum of 8 + 1 phase dual-channel output configuration, and operates in a 12 (6+6) + 1 phase doubler mode configuration to drive 12 CPUs vCore power supply and 1 VCCGT power supply, with 13 Alpha & Omega AOZ5516QI (BR00) 55A DrMOS chips, the total output of the vCore part can reach 660A current load, which is enough to meet the power supply requirements of the 13th generation Intel Core CPU.

▲ AON6414A 50A MOSFET、AON6354 83A MOSFET

The new VCCAUX power supply part, combined with the previous VCCSA and VCCIO power supply, is responsible for processing the CPU internal memory controller and PCIe controller power supply, driving 1-phase VCCAUX power supply, matching 1 set of 1 upper Alpha & Omega AON6414A 50A + 2 lower Alpha & Omega AON6354 83A MOSFET configuration.

▲ Metal alloy power inductors and black solid capacitors are used

Metal alloy power inductors and black solid capacitors are used to improve the stability of Vcore voltage supply under high load or large overclocking, resulting in a more stable power supply output.

▲ ATX 8+4-pin CPU power socket

The Colorful BATTLE-AX B760M-PLUS D5 V20 motherboard uses 1 set of ATX 8-pin and 1 set of ATX 4-pin power supply sockets, which can meet the power consumption requirements of Intel’s 13th generation CPU.

Large aluminum extruded fin radiator

▲ Large aluminum extruded fin radiator

The Colorful BATTLE-AX B760M-PLUS D5 V20 motherboard adopts 2 sets of large extruded aluminum heat sinks with aluminum extruded fins to increase the heat dissipation area to improve the heat dissipation effect, allowing the MOSFET chips to work at a lower temperature Temperature, to provide a stable power supply output for the system.

SMT PCIe 5.0 slot, Stainless steel SafeSlot PCIe x16 slot

▲ PCIe 5.0 x16 slot

The Colorful BATTLE-AX B760M-PLUS D5 V20 motherboard provides a set of PCIe x16 slots, supports up to PCIe 5.0 x16, PCIE5.0X16 slots are provided by CPU LANES, and provides a set of PCIe 3.0 x4 slots through the B760 chipset, It is convenient for users to connect different PCIe expansion cards.

The PCIE5.0X16 slot adopts a stainless steel SafeSlot PCIe interface, which can enhance the supporting force of the slot and reduce the chance of the slot being pulled apart. In addition, in order to cope with the transmission speed of PCIe 5.0 up to 128GB/s, the SMT surface mount technology slot design is adopted, which can provide more stable signal transmission and reduce the chance of signal attenuation compared with traditional DIP PCIe slots.

PCIe slot configuration

PCIE5.0X16 PCIe 5.0 x16 CPU PCIE3.0X4 PCIe 3.0 x4 B760

3 sets of M.2 SSD, 4 sets of SATA 3 interface

▲ 3 sets of M.2 SSD interface configuration

The Colorful BATTLE-AX B760M-PLUS D5 V20 motherboard provides 3 sets of M.2 SSD interface configurations. The M2_1 slot below the CPU slot supports up to PCIe 4.0 x4 and is provided by CPU LANES. The M2_2 slot below the PCIE5.0X16 slot Both the slot and the M2_3 slot support up to PCIe 4.0 x4 and are provided by the B760 chipset. However, due to the positioning of the mainboard, none of the three sets of M.2 SSD slots has an M.2 SSD metal heat sink. Users need to purchase M.2 SSDs with heat sinks to avoid overheating and slowdown.

▲ Install the screws in advance

The Colorful BATTLE-AX B760M-PLUS D5 V20 motherboard is pre-installed with screws to the M.2 SSD mounting copper posts.

M.2 SSD slot configuration

M2_1 PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gb/s) M Key 2280 CPU M2_2 PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gb/s) M Key 2280 B760 M2_3 PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gb/s) M Key 2280 B760

▲ Support 4 sets of SATA ports

In addition, the motherboard provides 4 SATA 6Gbps interfaces, provided by the B760 system chip, and supports RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, and RAID 10 operation modes.

6 USB ports, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2

The Colorful BATTLE-AX B760M-PLUS D5 V20 motherboard does not use the Pre-Install I/O Shield design, and users need to pre-install the attached I/O Shield on the chassis.

The rear I/O panel of the motherboard provides 1 set of HDMI 2.0 and 1 set of DisplayPort 1.2 video output interfaces, both of which support a maximum resolution of 4096×[email protected] Hz. In addition, it provides 4 sets of USB 2.0 Type-A interfaces, 2 sets of USB 3.2 Gen 1 5Gbps Type-A interfaces, and 1 set of USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 10Gbps Type-A interfaces. The overall number of USB is relatively poor.

▲ Support front USB-C Type-E 5Gbps interface

The motherboard provides 1 set of USB 3.2 Gen 1 5Gbps front USB-C Type-E ports.

Realtek 2.5G LAN Network Module

▲ Realtek RTL8125BG 2.5G network chip

Colorful BATTLE-AX B760M-PLUS D5 V20 adopts Realtek RTL8125BG 2.5G network chip, which supports a maximum network transmission speed of 2,500 Mbps, and supports downward speeds of 1000/100/10 Mbps.

Preloaded M.2 WiFi slot

▲ Intel AX201 Wi-Fi Card

The Colorful BATTLE-AX B760M-PLUS D5 V20 motherboard does not support WiFi wireless network function, but a vertical M.2 WiFi slot is reserved at the rear I/O position, supporting the longest E Key 2230 WiFi / BT PCIe WiFi module , and attach the E Key 2230 wireless network card installation shell bracket, which can be added by users for installation.

Realtek ALC897 Audio Chip

In terms of sound effects, the Colorful BATTLE-AX B760M-PLUS D5 V20 motherboard adopts the Realtek ALC897 sound chip with a metal shield design, supports up to 5.1-channel surround sound, DSD format playback, and a sound format up to 32-bit / 192KHz, and provides Automatically detects the impedance of the earphones, and works with audio processing capacitors to provide realistic sound effects.

iGame Center lighting control

To meet the needs of RGB lighting, the Colorful BATTLE-AX B760M-PLUS D5 V20 motherboard provides two sets of 4-pin RGB LED interfaces, supporting standard 5050 RGB LED strips, and two sets of 3-pin programmable RGB interfaces, supporting standard WS2812B The ARGB LED light bar allows users to arrange richer RGB lighting effects for the system.

Colorful BATTLE-AX B760M-PLUS D5 V20 motherboard

Price: HK$899

Enquiry: Rivia Technology (3957-0816)

Flat comments:

Colorful’s new BATTLE-AX B760M-PLUS D5 V20 motherboard adopts 12 + 1 + 2 55A DrMOS power supply design, equipped with 2 sets of large aluminum extruded VRM heat sinks, supports up to DDR5-6400+ OC, 3 sets of M.2 SSD configuration, 2.5G LAN network module, compared with the B760 motherboard at the same price, only the traditional Mosfet configuration with single-sided VRM heat sink or no VRM heat sink design, the VRM power supply module is much worse, and most of them are low-priced The M-ATX B760 can only use 2 sets of M.2 SSD configurations, 1G network-level modules and DDR4 memory support. Although the number of rear USB interfaces is also uneven and there is no M.2 SSD radiator, but within 1,000 yuan Can’t ask for too much for the price. This Colorful B760 M-ATX motherboard obviously has more advantages. It can be described as “the taste of roast goose at the price of bagasse”. It is a gift from the poor.