Semi-transparent PV can increase solar areas significantly

on glass surfaces of buildings, greenhouses or vehicles – with semi-transparent photovoltaics, usable areas for a climate-friendly energy supply could be significantly increased. In the SEMTRASOL research project, researchers at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) are developing solar cells with precisely adjustable absorption properties and high efficiency.

Organic solar cells are not only light, non-toxic, independent of rare raw materials and can be printed inexpensively and on a large scale. Compared to other photovoltaic technologies, they have another outstanding property: They can be made semi-transparent, which opens up many new applications. While silicon photovoltaics are now ubiquitously used to generate energy, the benefits of organic solar cells have been greatly underestimated. “So the big breakthrough on the market hasn’t materialized so far,” says Dr. Christian Sprau from the Light Technology Institute of KIT.

With his recently started research group and the SEMTRASOL research project, he wants to change that: “With new material concepts and the latest organic semiconductors, it is becoming increasingly possible to precisely control the absorption properties of organic solar cells and to achieve a high application-specific efficiency.” Glass fronts conceivable, which does not catch the eye.

Greentech from KIT: Use on window fronts or in agriculture

Organic solar cells use carbon-based semiconductors, which are typically characterized by narrow-band absorption ranges. Thanks to the development of novel acceptors, i.e. the electron-accepting molecules in the light-absorbing layer in a solar cell, they can now achieve efficiencies of up to 20 percent in the laboratory. Due to the large number of these new materials and in combination with targeted component design, it is possible to absorb incident light in precisely defined spectral ranges with a semi-transparent solar cell.

In this way, areas can be used multiple times in the future, explains Sprau: “In agrivoltaics, for example, only the wavelengths required for growth have to reach the plants, whereas they can be protected from other spectral components of the light and thus prevented from drying out.

The window front of a high-rise building, on the other hand, only has to let through the light that the human eye perceives as brightness. In both cases, high energy harvests can be achieved simultaneously with the unused portions of the sunlight.”

Booster for an accelerated energy transition

According to the research team at KIT, a double use of space by photovoltaics will play an important role so that Germany and Europe can achieve climate neutrality in good time. The technological requirements have been met, and with SEMTRASOL they now want to be combined.

“Specific goals are tailoring the transparency, a printable and scalable component architecture, the use of the latest materials and environmentally friendly production,” explains Sprau. “It’s not trivial, but I’m convinced that semi-transparent solar cells will be a natural part of our everyday lives in the not too distant future.” (mhe)

About SEMTRASOL

The research project SEMTRASOL (stands for: Printable semi-transparent organic solar cells for photovoltaic surfaces of the future) is running at the Materials Science Center for Energy Systems and at the Light Technology Institute of KIT. The Vector Foundation is funding the research work as part of the junior group program “MINT for the Environment” with one million euros for four years.