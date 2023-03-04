Sending an e-mail via Powershell has been possible for a very long time. However, third-party tools are often used. The dispatch with the Microsoft Powershell is so easy and quick to set up.

Send email with Powershell

As a big fan of Powershell scripts and the associated automations, I naturally also use the function for sending e-mails. With this I can send me the results of planned tasks, forward information or, in general, be informed about the completion of tasks.

Windows Powershell is used today for what used to be done using cumbersome third-party tools such as “blat”. This is already part of the operating system on every Windows server and Windows computer and can therefore be used without much effort. And it can be regularly updated via Windows Update.

The cmdlet that can be used to send an email via powershell is Send-MailMessage. The parameters for server, subject, body, etc. must then be given to this command. A complete listing of the possibilities can be obtained by entering Get-Help Send-MailMessage (possibly with the addition -online) – or directly here.

A simple email with a subject and a text would then be sent like this:

Store parameters in variables

Since I often use the function in scripts, I like to store the information about the SMTP server, subject, etc. in variables. This means I don’t have to search the entire script for the command when making changes, I just need to edit the content of the variable (usually at the beginning of the script). It then looks like this, for example:

Sending an email via Powershell

E-Mail in Outlook

Send text with umlauts via Powershell email

If the umlauts and special characters are not displayed correctly in an e-mail sent via Powershell, but have been converted into hieroglyphs, this is due to the e-mail being incorrectly encoded. Here then the parameter must Encoding be used. With the following parameter, umlauts and special characters are transmitted correctly: (simply append at the end)

Send-MailMessage -To ....... -Encoding ([System.Text.Encoding]::UTF8)

Disclaimer zu CMDlet Send-MailMessage

Used by default Send-MailMessage an unencrypted connection to the mail server. With the parameter “-UseSSL‘ the encryption can be used. Microsoft has now declared the CMDlet to be obsolete because it does not guarantee secure connections to the SMTP server. However, there is currently no replacement for the CMDlet in Windows PowerShell. It should therefore always be used with care.

