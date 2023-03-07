Sometimes as an administrator you wait for a computer to be turned on in order to perform remote installations on it. So I wrote the following Powershell script, which sends an email as soon as a computer is available in the network.

Powershell script informs when PC has been switched on

In this specific case, an application was to be removed from all PCs, which worked wonderfully via the software’s web console. The logical requirement for this was that the respective client was accessible in the network. However, if some of the PCs are only used temporarily, this can take a while. How convenient it would be if you could just get an email as soon as a computer was turned on.

This can of course be solved wonderfully with the Windows Powershell. The following script first defines the computer name to be monitored, as well as the receiving/sending address and the mail server for sending emails. Of course, instead of the computer name, an IP address also works. It is important that the ICMP protocol is not blocked by the (Windows) firewall – in other words: the ping must be possible.

$computername = "Win11-PC" $to = "empfä[email protected]" $from = "[email protected]" $mailserver = "mailserver.domain.tld" Write-Host "Warte auf Verbindung zu Computer $computername" while (!(Test-Connection $computername -Count 1 -quiet)){ sleep(5) } Send-MailMessage -To $to -Subject "$computername ist online" -SmtpServer $mailserver -from $from

This is how the script works

The script goes through a loop in which every 5 seconds the connection to the computer name isTest-Connection“ (ping) is tested. As long as this fails, it will continue indefinitely. However, as soon as the connection is there, i.e. a reply to “Test-Connection“ occurs, the while loop is ended and the e-mail is sent. The script is then terminated.

The following pictures clarify the whole thing again:

Checking the status of the computer

If the computer is switched on and can be reached in the network, the window closes and you receive a new message in your e-mail client.

The PC was switched on and the corresponding mail was received.

The script works with any device on the network that returns a response to a ping. So in addition to computers and servers also for switches, printers, etc.

