WhatsApp has been able to send voice messages instead of written text for a long time. Now the company is working on another alternative: video messages.

WhatsApp is always testing new features to improve and expand the messenger. In the current beta version on the iPhone, the company is currently experimenting with short videos that users can record quickly and send easily.

Video messages for more options in WhatsApp

The new video messaging function was discovered by WhatsApp insiders from “WABetaInfo”. According to a tweet and an entry on their own site, they discovered the feature in WhatsApp beta version 23.6.0.73 for iOS. It is still under development, so only testers can access it for now.

The function enables the recording of short videos that can be up to 60 seconds long. This eliminates the hassle of opening the camera and switching to video recording. Instead, it is sufficient to press and hold the existing camera button next to the microphone button in the text bar.

This is where you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

It is unclear whether the video recording accesses the back or the selfie camera – or whether a quick change is possible. When speaking voice messages, there are already several functions such as “Cancel”, “Lock” and “Pause”. It is therefore conceivable that a similar control will also come for video messages.

A new way of sending messages

In addition to voice recordings, users would have another, faster way to communicate with others. Video messages would have some advantages. Impressions and emotions can often be conveyed better visually. In addition, a short video is best for showing something quickly – for example, the new cat from the animal shelter or which café you are sitting in on vacation. Small videos with the necessary steps are also certainly helpful for short “tech support” for parents or grandparents.

According to WABetaInfo, video messages, like all messages on WhatsApp, are end-to-end encrypted and can therefore theoretically only be viewed by the sender and recipient. In addition, it should apparently not be possible to save or forward the videos. This then only works with conventional video recordings.

Those