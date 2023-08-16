Send video messages – that’s how it works

If a voice message is not enough for you, you can now also send video messages on WhatsApp. This then works in a similar way to a voice message, except that there is also a moving image to be seen.

The feature was discovered in a beta version in March 2023 and has been available to all Messenger users since August. How to send a video message on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp introduces video messaging

In the video you can see how to do it:

How to send the message with a picture:

Type in the text field at the bottom right on the microphone symbol, which is normally used to send voice messages. The mode changes and the microphone becomes the camera. You can now hold your finger on the button to record your video. Release your finger to send the video message. This works in both individual and group chats. Before you finally send it off, you can preview your recording and delete it if necessary.

It has long been possible to record and send videos in WhatsApp in Messenger, but with the new feature the whole thing should be the same run quickly and easily like the voice recordings. So you no longer have to open the attachment options to send a new video. Instead there is for that a button directly in the text field, which you hold down to record the video. Tap on the microphone symbol, which is also used to send voice messages, and hold it down. Then the camera opens and you can record the video message. This allows video messages with a length of up to 60 seconds be sent to the chat partner.

Send short video messages in WhatsApp

The videos sent in this way will be presented in a circular view in the chat window. As soon as the contact opens the conversation, the video will be played. Like regular text messages, the clips are end-to-end encrypted. Unlike normal videos sent via WhatsApp, the video messages cannot be saved or forwarded to other chats. As in all places in WhatsApp, screenshots are possible.

The video messages are particularly suitable if you want to add something to a message facial expressions, gestures and emotions want to tell. With a normal text, any emotional expressions are usually lost and the face of the sender is also missing in voice messages, in order to possibly be able to better interpret his current emotional state. In addition, you can show facts quickly and easily here. The new video messages are therefore also useful, for example, when the recipient want to explain something.

