SendBig free file sharing space, the maximum support is 30GB, and the maximum retention time is 3 years

Although there are many cloud space services now, but the free capacity is not much, it is not so convenient for sharing large files, it is easy to take up a lot of space, if you just want to share for a short time, and it is not the kind of very important and private files , then you can consider the SendBig free file transfer space to be introduced in this article. The maximum free registration is 5GB, and it supports up to 30GB after registration, and it can be set to expire for a maximum of 3 years. Friends, I highly recommend collecting them.

SendBig free file transfer, file sharing space, the maximum support is 30GB, and the longest retention period is 3 years

Click me to go to SendBig free file transfer space service

After entering the SendBig website, if your file does not exceed 5GB, you can use it directly without registration, just drag and drop the file you want to share:



As shown in the figure below, after the upload is complete, you will get an exclusive link, and there is also an E-Mail transmission function below. In addition, if you keep this page, you can add files later, and it will remind you how much free space is left:



Click Yes next to the copy image to copy the sharing link to the clipboard with one click. In addition, the registration-free shared files will only be kept for up to 7 days, and there is no way to reach 3 years. If you want to extend it, just register for free:



There are also some benefits of registration, including setting file expiration time, more downloads, faster download and upload speeds, etc.:



To register, you only need to fill in your name, E-mail and password, and you need to receive a certification letter. After clicking the certification link, the registration is complete:



Registered members will also get a Dashboard control center, where you can manage your shared files, contact books, brands, and other settings. Compared with other similar file sharing services, SendBig provides quite a lot of functions:



After the registration is complete, Your email below will be automatically filled in, and the file capacity that can be shared each time will also be upgraded to 30GB:



The actual measurement is indeed 30GB. I uploaded a file, and the remaining 29.99GB is written above:



The setting icon below can add a password, adjust the number of file downloads (the default is unlimited), the file expiration date (the default is 7 days), etc.:



The expiration date of the file here can be set up to 30 days, if you want longer, up to 3 years, please click Try MAX below:



The files shared here can last up to 3 years, but there are conditions, that is, someone must download it within 30 days, and then it will be extended for another 30 days, which means that if someone downloads it today, the file expiration date will be 30 days Days later, if someone downloads in the middle, the expiration date of the file will be recalculated for another 30 days, up to 3 years:



In particular, this file sharing space service does not have a paid version, that is, it is only divided into “registration-free” and “free version Pro registered members”.

If you have any questions about usage, SendBig also has a help page for Q&A. There are some setting tips here that are pretty good, and I highly recommend everyone to read them.