Home » Sending and receiving media is currently disrupted
Technology

Sending and receiving media is currently disrupted

by admin
Sending and receiving media is currently disrupted

It’s happened again – WhatsApp is struggling with technical difficulties. Messenger is partially down. This time, numerous users in Germany, Austria and other European countries are affected by the disruption. The messenger service is currently partially unavailable, which disrupts the receiving and sending of media, i.e. photos, audio and videos.

Although the cause of the disruption is still unknown, many users have taken to Twitter and other sites to report their problems. The outages have thus been confirmed by various sources, and it’s not your smartphone’s fault. It happens from time to time that larger social networks are affected by server problems.

WhatsApp down: Was tun?

Restarting the phone is not a solution in this case. WhatsApp has not yet issued an official statement on this incident. It remains to be seen when the messenger service identified and fixed the problem. In the meantime, the affected users have to be patient and switch to alternative means of communication.

Update at 10:08 p.m.: The problem appears to have been resolved.

Updated at 9:56 p.m.: Sending and receiving messages should work, but exchanging media, i.e. audio, photos and videos, does not. We have adjusted the article.

We will keep you up to date.

recommendations for you

See also  Amazfit GTR Mini smart sports watch, 14 days long battery life, accurate GPS positioning tracking! | SUPERMOTO8

You may also like

unprecedented! For the first time, Saturn’s moon has...

libTIFF: New vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities allow unspecified attack

Crucial RAM & SSD

AMD RX 7800 XT graphics card simulation test:...

Greentech conference: Smarter E Europe trade fair records...

Layers of Fear Review – Gamereactor

When is free streaming illegal and what are...

watchOS 10 will add ‘Lockdown Mode’ for extreme...

Technology diary — My first window cleaning robot...

Everbright Securities: The valuation of the game sector...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy