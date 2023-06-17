Sending and receiving media is currently disrupted

It’s happened again – WhatsApp is struggling with technical difficulties. Messenger is partially down. This time, numerous users in Germany, Austria and other European countries are affected by the disruption. The messenger service is currently partially unavailable, which disrupts the receiving and sending of media, i.e. photos, audio and videos.

Although the cause of the disruption is still unknown, many users have taken to Twitter and other sites to report their problems. The outages have thus been confirmed by various sources, and it’s not your smartphone’s fault. It happens from time to time that larger social networks are affected by server problems.

WhatsApp down: Was tun?

Restarting the phone is not a solution in this case. WhatsApp has not yet issued an official statement on this incident. It remains to be seen when the messenger service identified and fixed the problem. In the meantime, the affected users have to be patient and switch to alternative means of communication.

Update at 10:08 p.m.: The problem appears to have been resolved.

Updated at 9:56 p.m.: Sending and receiving messages should work, but exchanging media, i.e. audio, photos and videos, does not. We have adjusted the article.

We will keep you up to date.

