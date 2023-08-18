Sengoku Dynasty: A Life Simulation Game of Survival, Building, and Dynasty Building

Introducing “Sengoku Dynasty”: A New Life Simulation Game

Developed by Superkami Games from Poland, “Sengoku Dynasty” is a captivating life simulation game that blends open-world role-playing, survival adventure, and city construction. Steam Early Access for the game has recently been launched.

The story revolves around a protagonist living in feudal Japan, facing the challenges of famine and war-ravaged areas. Players must build a village from scratch, lead villagers to fight formidable enemies, and establish their own dynasty.

In “Sengoku Dynasty,” players have the option to play as leaders, craftsmen, warriors, or monks, allowing them to shape their own destiny within the game’s world.

To survive in the game, players must start by collecting resources, constructing houses, and building villages. As the facilities in the village expand, players can assign villagers to work, manage the village, and engage in trade and interaction. Additionally, as the game progresses, players will need to equip themselves with weapons like katanas to combat threats from robbers and wild animals.

Players can choose to play in single-player mode to experience the challenges of the era alone or collaborate with other players in exploration and construction.

Moreover, “Sengoku Dynasty” offers the flexibility of choosing between first or third-person perspectives based on personal preferences.

The official plans to keep the game in Early Access for approximately a year, during which new content will be continuously added.

Currently, players can experience the basic content of the game, including early-stage tasks, item and building processing, resource collection, and town management.

For those interested in experiencing life in the Warring States Period in Japan, “Sengoku Dynasty” on Steam is offering a 15% discount until August 17. Don’t miss the chance to participate in the Early Access and embark on this exciting journey.