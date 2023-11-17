Sennheiser Momentum 4: Unveiling the Best Bluetooth Headset at an All-Time Low Price

Sennheiser’s best Bluetooth headsets fall to their all-time low

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are wireless over-ear headphones. high sound range. And not only for its design should it win many awards, but also for the sound quality it possesses. Are Built to be used with music, of all kinds, but only music. I don’t mean by this that you can’t watch a movie with them, of course, and you very well will.

The battery integrated into these Bluetooth helmets can reach 60 hours of autonomy, and go up to 85 hours with noise cancellation disabled. And if you want to extend the life of the battery it is easy, use a cable with 3.5 mm Jack connect to connect to the player source and that’s it. If you need it, you also have fast charge in 10 minutes you will get 6 hours of extra use.

The headband is made of steel and coated by a layer of padded imitation leather. The drivers that mounted its 42 mm and are specifically designed to give you sublime sharpness. They will use the Qualcomm aptX codecs so that the sound in the music is as close to that of the recording studio.

The system of noise cancellation is hybrid we can activate and deactivate it, as well as activate the transparency mode to be able to have clear conversations in person without having to remove the headphones from our heads. They are able to keep you totally isolated from the world both on calls and while listening to a playlist.

And to facilitate its use, Sennheiser has implemented some drivers whose surfaces are touch. From them we can activate isolation mode, as well as answer calls with just one touch. All sound modes can also be chosen from the Sennheiser app available for free for Android and iOS.

So if you were thinking about buying headphones with great sound, very comfortable, an outstanding battery and a high-end design, these from Sennheiser They will bring you more than a smile when you try them.

