Wedemark, Germany – Media Outreach – March 15, 2023 – today,Sennheiserofficially launchedProfile USBMicrophone, this cardioid condenser microphone is simple to use and stylish, suitable for applications such as live broadcasting and podcasting. By combining professional sound quality, rich features and ease of use,Sennheiser Profile USBThe microphone allows streamers, podcasters and gamers to fully focus on content creation.This side-firing microphone is available in a tabletop base set and a three-point self-locking boom mount. Profile Anchor set. Both product options are officially on sale today.

Sound quality meets ease of use

At the heart of the Profile USB microphone is the award-winning Sennheiser condenser microphone head KE 10. Its cardioid polar pattern exhibits the typical attenuation of sound coming from behind the mic, ensuring the host’s voice stands out clearly.

Ease of use was also emphasized by Product Managers Benny Franke and Dennis Stegemerten when designing the Profile USB microphone. “When recording podcasts or live broadcasts, users already have too many things to pay attention to, such as the content itself, and possibly room scenery, camera placement, audience interaction, etc. At this time, the last thing users want to think about is complex audio settings ,” Franke explained, “so we try to use technology to remove obstacles in the way of content creation for you.”

Stegemerten adds: “The Profile USB microphone is designed to be simple, efficient and easy to operate. Simply plug it into the USB-C port of your computer or tablet, and the device will automatically recognize the microphone and start recording your voice. There is no need for the user to use any interface, It’s easy to set up the microphone either by opening the software or by opening an additional window. Direct touch on the microphone — that’s what users want.”

On the front of the Profile USB microphone is a soft-touch, silent mute button, a gain control knob to adjust the microphone volume, a mix control knob to balance the recording sound with the device audio, and a control knob to adjust the headphone monitoring volume. Headphones or earphones can be connected via the 3.5 mm jack on the back of the Profile USB microphone.

The LED light ring on the Profile USB microphone provides a visual indication of the working status. When the LED ring of the gain control knob is green, the microphone is ready to use. If the light ring is flashing yellow or always showing yellow, it means that the microphone is clipping, and the user needs to lower the volume of the microphone. When the microphone is muted, the light rings of the mute button and gain control knob will illuminate red.





LED light ring on the Profile USB microphone instantly shows the user the status of the microphone



Flexible and easy microphone position adjustment

“Out of the box, the Profile USB mic has a natural, warm sound that accentuates the fullness and presence of vocals. Interestingly, even though the platform compresses the audio, users can still hear the difference in sound quality,” explains Franke. A powerful microphone head is therefore crucial, but so is proper microphone placement. We recommend placing the microphone within 15cm (6″) of the mouth or sound source to ensure clarity and warmth of the voice. ”

The Profile USB microphone can be tilted to get the best pick-up angle, and its self-locking connector can ensure that the microphone is fixed in the adjusted position. With the 3/8″ and 5/8″ ports on the base, the microphone can be mounted on a third-party table stand. For more flexible positions and angles, users can choose the Profile Anchor Set, which is equipped with a three-point self-locking cantilever stand. The design of this cantilever stand is modern and stylish, and it is equipped with a card slot for receiving cables, which is very suitable for various use scenarios that need to be photographed.

Stegemerten concluded: “In short, this microphone is made of metal and is durable. Whether you are a novice streamer who is just getting started, or an experienced player who wants to simplify the setup, the Profile USB microphone will always be with you and be your faithful audio. assistant.”

