sense or nonsense? Restart on Android phones and tablets

Who hasn’t wondered whether you should restart your Android smartphone or tablet every now and then to clean and refresh the device? Basically, this is no longer really necessary nowadays, but there are good reasons why you should still do it every now and then.

Android smartphones and tablets have become so smart and well thought out that you the devices basically do not have to be restarted regularly. This used to be recommended because it saved memory and battery and made your smartphone and tablet faster. However, the technologies have now been further developed and many manufacturers have integrated functions to tidy up the devices. This replaces the classic restart.

Why a restart is still worthwhile

Reboot your smartphone or tablet once a week doesn’t hurt either. It is advisable to stick to the old rules, especially for cheap devices with little RAM or cheap memory modules. To do this, you should turn off your smartphone or tablet completely, leave it off for a few minutes and then turn it on again. So you clean the system and can start fresh.

Especially for people who don’t clean their smartphone regularly or if such a function is missing, a Rebooting is a good way to increase performance. Sometimes you don’t even know what you have active in the background. Just recently I had a curious case where countless tabs were open in the Chrome browser of a cheaper Samsung smartphone. The device was incredibly slow. After closing the tabs and restarting, the performance was fine again. The restart was worth it here.

Useful helpers for everyday life:

Charge smartphones and tablets faster

Switching off the device completely is particularly worthwhile for smartphones and tablets that do not have a modern fast charging function. When switched off, the device is charged a little faster. So you can kill two birds with one stone.

