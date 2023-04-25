Sensechat from China allows sensitive questions

The Chinese company Sensetime uses artificial intelligence primarily for surveillance and is therefore on Washington’s blacklists. However, their new chatbot does not avoid such sensitive topics.

The Chinese AI company Sensetime is also presenting its Sensemirage software at the Shanghai Auto Show. She uses voice commands to generate images – such as this one of a sailing boat in the evening mood on Lake Zurich. PD

Chinese developers have already presented four alternatives to the groundbreaking American artificial intelligence Chat-GPT. Presented, not published – this difference is important because unlike Chat-GPT, none of the Chinese chatbots are publicly accessible. So far, the bots have only been used internally or only accept a small number of selected users.