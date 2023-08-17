Sensitive data stolen via Swiss embassies

A service provider of the foreign department has fallen victim to a cyber attack. The Bern architects had planned buildings abroad. Now confidential documents have been stolen.

Criminals have stolen security-related information about Swiss embassies abroad – and want to publish it on the dark web.

Jean-Christophe Bott / Keystone

There are several well-protected foreign representations in the vicinity of Thunplatz in Bern: the embassies of China and Turkey, for example, or representations of Iran and Russia. High fences, large gates and sometimes security guards or police officers in front of them. The security measures to protect foreign representations in Switzerland are strict.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

