Sentient Horizons and the future of design…

The School of Design of Istituto Marangoni Milan wondered about the role of design in a future shaped by new technologies, artificial intelligence and space exploration, in the context of Sentient Horizons. How will the figure of the designer change in relation to future technological scenarios?

Istituto Marangoni: Sentient Horizons and design in new technological scenarios

A point of reference in the training of young talents, the School of Design of Istituto Marangoni Milano has tackled the theme of design in the field of new technologiesthrough three meetings. During Sentient Horizons, at the Triennale in Milan, “Deep Imaging”, “Spaced Proximity” and “Noetic Design” were discussed in a series of events organized under the patronage of ASI – the Italian Space Agency.

The culture of design has been confronted with new technologies, from robotics all’space explorationall’artificial intelligence, up to the virtual universes. The aim was to identify the future prospects of design in the new technological scenarios and the role of making them more “human”.

The designer: an increasingly transversal profession

In an ever-changing scenario, the designer profession will have to adapt by facing the challenge of integrate the emotional and anthropological aspects in new technologies. The metaverse, robotic intelligences, and a sense of human experience on other planets will propel creativity to new frontiers. The potential of design in thehumanization of technologywhere the visual dimension will become more and more three-dimensional.

In these transformations, the imaginative capacity of the designers will be decisive. The numerous protagonists of Sentient Horizons spoke about it, moderated by the journalist Laura Traldi, addressing the theme of new worlds such as metaverso and the narratives of gaming increasingly complex. During the debates, the guests also spoke about the culture of living projected onto planets with gravity and geography other than Earth’s. A vision in which sustainable design occupies a fundamental space, as well as a starting point for reflection on sustainability applied to the Earth itself.

The relationship between humans and robotic objects

The last stage of Istituto Marangoni’s Sentient Horizons, Noetic Design, dealt with the theme ofinteraction between humans and robotic objects. Also in this controversial relationship, the role of the designer can play a fundamental role in the possibility of “humanizing” the appearance of the machines or not. From the comparison of the speakers, it emerges that the design of robotic objects it should not mimic the human appearance, but not even be an aseptic container. Rather, the creations could arouse positive reactions and empathy in users, reinforcing the concept of “affordance” of objects.

The aim of this cycle of meetings is to bring design back to its original role, which consists in giving meaning to the changes of one’s time by promoting the development of a more “empathic” relationship between man and emerging technologies. Sergio Nava, Director of Education of the School of Design Istituto Marangoni Milan.

The themes linked to the man-machine relationship are part of a broader cultural research program of the School of Design of the Istituto Marangoni Milano, which will continue in particular with the new Master in Product Design for Human-Robot Interaction. All the details are available on the Institute’s official website.

