SentinelOne, CFOs and corporate cybersecurity

David Bernhardt, Chief Financial Officer of SentinelOne: Greater understanding and evaluation of security technology helps CFOs improve cybersecurity.

The role of CFOs in corporate life

In the last 2 and a half years I have been able to see the increasingly strategic importance of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in countering the increase in cyber threats. With the growth of technological infrastructure, the increase exponential of the number and severity of the attacks has seriously endangered organizations in every sector. While a CFO’s primary responsibility is to maximize the value of the enterprise, increased risk undermines that value. Even a single attack can have a negative impact on a company’s finances.

Improve cybersecurity and maximize business value

Through close collaboration with business leaders, CFOs can help secure their organization financially by investing in the right processes and technologies. That’s why it’s important to analyze how a greater understanding and evaluation of security technology helps CFOs maximize the value of their business and fight against cyber threats.

The true cost of endpoint data breaches

Hybrid workplaces and the increase in the number of endpoints have become prime targets for cybercriminals. Used to access sensitive information and disrupt business operations, endpoint risks directly impact an organization’s finances. The Cost of a Data Breach Report 2022 di IBM found:

the cost of data breaches averaged $4.35 million.

The average cost of a ransomware attack, excluding the ransom cost, was $4.54 million.

Companies that had expert teams and incident response (IR) plans in place saved an average of $2.66 million.

Cybersecurity: ithe role of the CFO in contrasting cyber threats

The financial loss caused by a successful cyberattack goes beyond the immediate costs – ransom payments, extortion fees, damage to IT infrastructure – with long-term repercussions. The fallout from even one breach can cost a company months in legal fees, fines for operating in highly regulated industries, downtime, and permanent damage to brand and reputation.

Organizations that they manage personally identifiable information (PII) face drastically higher costs in the face of lawsuits brought on their own behalf by harmed customers. While the media focuses on the loss of customer data, intellectual property (IP) theft can also dent a company’s growth plans.

Understanding of cyber and endpoint security

Finance teams oversee all levels of data reporting and CFOs know where sensitive information is kept, the protections in place and who has access to it. This makes the CFO an actor fundamental in an effort to strengthen a company’s cyber security posture. With endpoints at the heart of every organization, CFOs can help ensure the right security is in place by implementing endpoint security solutions, such as endpoint detection and response (EDR) and extended detection and response (XDR) solutions.

Cyber ​​threats in the company, the role of the CFO

Working closely with the Chief Information Security Officer (Ciso) and technical teams, CFOs can accurately assess the risks associated with devices and determine the appropriate level of investment in securing endpoints. This can to include budgeting for specific security solutions, security personnel, and periodically reviewing endpoint security posture to ensure effective protection against emerging threats.

What benefits

Strong cybersecurity systems not only ensure that organizations are protected from the changing risks of the threat landscape, but they also benefit the growth of the organization, in the following ways:

Secure current valuation. Unprotected and unprepared businesses will be more vulnerable to the exponential costs of an attack. Robust endpoint security solutions help reduce risk and get reasonably priced cyber assurances available to any organization that can demonstrate effective security measures.

Cybersecurity and top management consensus

Establish long-term sustainability. Create a strong resilience Information technology means the continued success and growth of an organization. Protected businesses enjoy a positive reputation within their communities and are trusted, making them an ideal choice for potential clients and partners.

Improve overall risk management. C-levels focus on issues critical to the organization. When cybersecurity is approved by senior management, IT policies and procedures are more likely to be followed and improved to mitigate and manage risk.

Understand endpoint security attack vectors

The more a CFO knows about the attack vectors associated with endpoints, the better he can allocate the resources needed to reduce risk. CFOs can connect IT, operations, security, and legal teams to ensure endpoint devices are properly secured and compliant with applicable regulations.

Protect users of endpoints

The endpoint is increasingly the front line of information security and the true perimeter of the enterprise. Users now have more control over their endpoints than ever before. Even if they can’t install their own programs, remote working allows them to choose which tools to add to the cloud and where to connect from to work. This freedom of choice has led the endpoint to be one of the most exposed targets for bad actors trying to target the company.

The role of the CFO

Therefore, user-level endpoint protection is critical to maintaining security across the organization. For protect yourself from human error, misconfiguration, or malicious insider threats, CFOs can partner with the CISO to oversee ongoing cybersecurity training. And also convey the concept that endpoint protection is not an obstacle to work processes but, on the contrary, a vital element.

Securing IoT devices

Internet of Things (IoT) devices are yet another attack vector, but organizations continue to use them to streamline workflows and communications. Without an endpoint detection solution, IoT devices can become blind spots for attackers to make their way through. A solution like EDR or XDR provides continuous monitoring, identifying and mitigating the risks introduced by unmonitored IoT devices. By providing visibility on security gaps, an endpoint security solution saves CFOs from having to invest in additional scanning services.

The role of the CFO in evaluating the cost of endpoint security

Cost optimization and scalability are the responsibility of every CFO. When evaluating the upfront cost of robust endpoint security, here are some best practices CFOs can consider to help choose the solution that best fits their business needs:

Assess the financial impact of endpoint security breaches and determine the appropriate level of investment in endpoint security solutions and staffing.

Allocate budgets for endpoint security solutions and technical staff to minimize risks associated with endpoint security.

Regularly assess your endpoint security posture and ensure resources are being used efficiently and effectively.

Analyze the costs of implementing and maintaining endpoint security solutions, such as EDR or XDR, and the costs of potential security breaches.

Work closely with engineering leaders to assess the risks associated with endpoint devices and determine the appropriate level of investment in endpoint security.

Engage board and review committee to ensure their security expectations are met.

Before opting for a solution that provides managed security services, review the SLAs and make sure they are appropriate for your organization’s needs.

Ensure compliance with all endpoint security and data protection regulations.

Consider the financial implications of endpoint security, factoring in the costs and benefits of different security solutions, and making informed decisions about implementing endpoint security measures.

Conclusions

CFOs who view cybersecurity as a business development and long-term resiliency tool rather than an added cost can help protect their organization from increasingly complex cyber threats. A key element in defining a company’s security posture is for CFOs to identify the financial risks associated with data leaks, insider threats, or ransomware attacks.

Those responsible for an organization’s financial security, CFOs must promote the importance of security investments company-wide and underline both the financial benefits and costs of successful attacks. Organizations across various industries rely on SentinelOne to safeguard their endpoint footprint through AI-driven threat actions and autonomous EDR capabilities.