Seoul Dynasty Overwatch League teams have been fairly quiet this offseason, at least so far. The team has only confirmed veteran Profit Park Joon-young will return in 2023, but has now announced four players who will join him.

Dynasty’s roster has expanded to include; Kim “Prophet” Hyun-been, Kang “Void” Jun-woo, Lee “LeeSooMin” so-Min, and Jeong “Krillin” Young-hoon.

That means the 2023 Dynasty will consist of three OWL veterans (the other two are Void and Krillin) and two rookies (LeeSooMin and Prophet). With the DPS duo of Profit and Prophet (not getting confusing at all) leading the race, we’ll have to see if Dynasty can replicate its impressive 2022 season when the East division kicks off in a few weeks.