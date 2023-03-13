Home Technology Seoul Dynasty announces the rest of its 2023 Overwatch League roster – Overwatch 2
Technology

Seoul Dynasty announces the rest of its 2023 Overwatch League roster – Overwatch 2

by admin
Seoul Dynasty announces the rest of its 2023 Overwatch League roster – Overwatch 2

Seoul Dynasty Overwatch League teams have been fairly quiet this offseason, at least so far. The team has only confirmed veteran Profit Park Joon-young will return in 2023, but has now announced four players who will join him.

Dynasty’s roster has expanded to include; Kim “Prophet” Hyun-been, Kang “Void” Jun-woo, Lee “LeeSooMin” so-Min, and Jeong “Krillin” Young-hoon.

That means the 2023 Dynasty will consist of three OWL veterans (the other two are Void and Krillin) and two rookies (LeeSooMin and Prophet). With the DPS duo of Profit and Prophet (not getting confusing at all) leading the race, we’ll have to see if Dynasty can replicate its impressive 2022 season when the East division kicks off in a few weeks.

See also  From intelligent orthopedic braces to data to make ice cream better. Eight stories of Mediterranean innovation

You may also like

AMD said that it has the ability to...

Tech Diary — March 9, 2023

Total War: Warhammer III will feature more legendary...

Redmi Note 11 Pro with 15 GB tariff...

Electric lint razors – renew clothes from 13...

Disney has unveiled the ‘real’ Star Wars lightsaber

120Hz AMOLED + RTX 4050 Slim Powerful Lightweight...

ARPA-E: How the US Energy Research Agency is...

Easy to read weekly report / More than...

F5: This is how we support the transformation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy